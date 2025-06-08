Cluster of severe storms moved through metro Atlanta overnight

By Mark Woolsey

A cluster of severe thunderstorms accompanied by high winds moved through Cobb County and Metro Atlanta late Saturday, leaving considerable damage behind.

Cobb County DOT officials called in additional crews to clear nearly 50 downed trees on county roadways. The storm also knocked out a number of traffic lights, but most were back in working order by late evening.

One storm report was forwarded to the National Weather Service by emergency management officials–a tree down on a home in the 600 block of Reed St. SE, “potentially leading to a structure fire.” No information was given on the fire itself.

Weather service officials warned of wind gusts as high as 70 mph as the storms marched eastward. The Fulton County airport just outside Cobb recorded a 50 mph gust, and .75 inches of rain.

The storms initially knocked out power to more than 200,000 region-wide but as of 1 a.m. Sunday, Cobb EMC’s service area reported just 10 remaining outages with about 170 meters impacted.

No injuries from the storms had been reported in Cobb as of early Sunday morning. A tree falling on a car killed one person in Banks County, east of the metro area.