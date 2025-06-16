Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, June 16, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, June 16, 2025, with a high near 88 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon into the evening. The main threats will be gusty winds and frequent lightning. There also remains a chance for localized flooding with any heavier rainfall.

Current Conditions , 10:48 am, 0 °F 0 0 mb 0 mph Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds: 0% Visibility: 0 mi Sunrise: 10:48 am Sunset: 10:48 am

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Juneteenth

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High temp Low temp Avg temp Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-05-01 81 68 74.5 7.2 0.05 2025-05-02 86 63 74.5 7 0.16 2025-05-03 70 57 63.5 -4.3 0.81 2025-05-04 72 54 63 -5.1 0 2025-05-05 73 51 62 -6.3 0 2025-05-06 80 55 67.5 -1.1 0 2025-05-07 72 60 66 -2.9 0.25 2025-05-08 85 63 74 4.8 0 2025-05-09 84 64 74 4.6 0 2025-05-10 73 54 63.5 -6.2 0.58 2025-05-11 65 58 61.5 -8.5 0.81 2025-05-12 80 65 72.5 2.3 0.04 2025-05-13 78 62 70 -0.5 0.09 2025-05-14 84 66 75 4.3 0 2025-05-15 87 67 77 6 0 2025-05-16 89 72 80.5 9.2 0 2025-05-17 81 72 76.5 5 0.1 2025-05-18 81 66 73.5 1.7 0.22 2025-05-19 89 71 80 8 T 2025-05-20 88 72 80 7.7 0 2025-05-21 83 66 74.5 2 0.82 2025-05-22 85 62 73.5 0.7 0 2025-05-23 81 63 72 -1 0 2025-05-24 82 64 73 -0.3 0.01 2025-05-25 80 65 72.5 -1 0.57 2025-05-26 83 67 75 1.2 1.3 2025-05-27 72 62 67 -7 0.35 2025-05-28 83 61 72 -2.2 0.2 2025-05-29 73 66 69.5 -5 0.61 2025-05-30 78 62 70 -4.7 0.09 2025-05-31 81 57 69 -5.9 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”