Cobb County’s “Books2Keep” Drives Summer Literacy with Thousands of Free Books

In its third year, the Cobb County Public Library and Cobb County School District’s “Books2Keep” program is fueling summer reading by delivering thousands of free, donated books to families across the county, encouraging children to build their home libraries and remain engaged in literacy year-round.

According to a press release from the library system, more than 35 boxes of donated books have been collected by the school district and delivered to the Helen Poyer Cobb Library Bookmobile for summer distribution—free of charge to residents.

“Our goal is to help kids stay engaged with reading all summer long,” said Allyson Eads, Community Engagement Librarian. “The free books create a sense of ownership and pride in reading—and that’s incredibly powerful. Every book we give away is labeled with a special Books2Keep sticker. It’s a small touch that reminds families that literacy is a gift—one that’s meant to be shared and passed on.”

The Helen Poyer Cobb Library Bookmobile, launched in 2018 and designed by the library’s Community and User Engagement Division under manager Slone Williams, has transformed a standard van into a mobile library complete with ADA lift, shelves, wrap graphics and carts. Supported by the Cobb Library Foundation, the Bookmobile offers free Wi‑Fi, a monthly newsletter, an active Instagram presence, and system tours—and remains one of the nation’s leading models for mobile literacy outreach.

Demand for Bookmobile stops has surged this year, while donations to support the service can be made via the Books2Keep Donation Request Form, and community groups can request visits through the Bookmobile Stop or Event Appearance Request Form.

In 2022, the Bookmobile received the Preschool Outreach and School Services Inspirations Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services, honoring its Books2Keep campaign for redistributing gently used books from more affluent areas to underserved communities.

Throughout the school year, CCSD media centers host book drives, and the Bookmobile team collects donations for summer outreach. Community partners such as Campbell High School’s JROTC and generous individual patrons have contributed, as well as the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, which recently began collecting books specifically for the initiative.

John McLaughlin, Media Specialist at Kell High School, is a vocal advocate for the Bookmobile and has led several educational programs at library branches to reinforce the shared mission of promoting learning, history and literacy across Cobb.

“This program works because of our strong collaboration with CCSD,” Eads added. “John has been an amazing partner, and together, we’re putting books—and joy—into the hands of families all summer long.”

The summer tour kicked off the first week of June at Cobb Safety Village, where the Bookmobile reached over 800 attendees and distributed its initial batch of free books.

As Books2Keep continues to grow, the Helen Poyer Cobb Library Bookmobile is proving to be more than a vehicle—it’s “a movement on wheels” empowering children and families to remain connected to literacy throughout the summer.