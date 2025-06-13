Cassandra Brown announces run for Mableton City Council

Cassandra Brown issued the following press release announcing her run for Mableton City Council:

Cassandra Brown, candidate for Mableton City Council, is bringing decades of leadership experience and deep community involvement to her campaign, prioritizing good governance, smart development, and enhanced quality of life for residents of Mableton District 4.

Cassandra and her husband, Jeff, made Mableton their home 23 years ago, embracing the city’s vibrant community and its potential for growth. With over 30 years in the IT industry, Cassandra held leadership roles in operations, business development, and sales, where she specialized in driving efficiency and strategic growth. Recently, she transitioned from the corporate world to focus on her passion for service, becoming the Development Director for Students Without Mothers, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting students facing adversity in our community.

Beyond her professional experience, Cassandra has actively served on key community initiatives, including the Infrastructure & Facilities Citizens Oversight Committee, Cobb Board of Education Literacy Board, CobbWorks, and is a Board Member of the Mableton Improvement Coalition. She has contributed to city planning efforts through the Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Development Plan Committee and gained additional civic insight through the Cobb 101 Citizens Academy.

“Mableton is at a pivotal moment, and strong leadership, that believes in a bright future for our city, is essential to ensure we build a government that works for the people,” said Cassandra. “I have dedicated myself to serving this community—whether through education, infrastructure, workforce development, or city planning—and I am committed to bringing that experience to the City Council to advocate for residents and deliver real results.”

As part of her platform, Cassandra is committed to:

· Good Governance – Championing transparency, ethical leadership, and fiscal responsibility, ensuring Mableton operates efficiently and minimizes costs for residents while addressing potential financial shortfalls.

· Smart Growth & Zoning – Advocating for responsible development, walkability, green space preservation, and economic growth while aligning zoning laws with future land use planning.

· Quality of Life Improvements – Strengthening community engagement through parks, sports leagues, public art, and sustainability initiatives, while working with local businesses and nonprofits to support Mableton schools.

· Efficient City Services – Prioritizing high-quality waste management, code enforcement, business licensing, and permitting to ensure Mableton delivers strong services before expanding into additional areas.

“I believe in a Mableton that reflects the values, priorities, and needs of its residents,” said Cassandra. “As your city council representative, I will work tirelessly to ensure residents have a voice in shaping Mableton’s future and that our city grows in a way that benefits everyone.”

For more information on Cassandra Brown and her campaign, visit https://www.cassandra4mableton.com/