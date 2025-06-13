Kennesaw considering options due to rising sanitation costs

By Rebecca Gaunt

The cost for curbside trash, yard waste, and recycling pickup is set to increase by 4.4% in Kennesaw, and after a few years of absorbing the rising costs, the city must decide on its next steps.

At Monday’s work session, city manager Jeff Drobney asked the mayor and council for guidance as he works through the annual budget.

Drobney said he was happy with the small size of the increase.

“That’s not a significant increase tied to the CPI [consumer price index], as we’re seeing double-digit increases in everything else that we have,” he said.

However, the city has absorbed the increased costs over the last three years without raising the fee for the public, and is now considering whether to decrease services or pass costs along to residents.

Republic Services holds the contract with the city to handle curbside pick up.

Council member Antonio Jones suggested doing away with yard waste pick up, but increasing recycling pickup frequency to weekly rather than every other week.

Drobney said cutting that yard waste would be minimal as far as reducing cost, and adding recycling pickups would significantly increase costs.

Council member Pat Ferris pointed out that yard waste is seasonal with significant need in spring and fall.

“If a big storm blows through, it blows up,” he said.

In 2022, the city considered cutting recycling altogether to save on costs, but ultimately kept the service as the idea was not well received by residents.

Mayor Derek Easterling said he was in support of keeping services as is despite the increase and directed Drobney to plan the budget with that in mind.

The Council will revisit the issue in coming weeks to make a final decision.

Sidewalk improvements

The Woodland Acres sidewalk improvement plan will begin phase 8 pending approval of a $405,288 contract with Lagniappe Development Company, Inc. at the June 16 City Council meeting.

The project is part of the Community Development Block Program using federal funds, and started in 2022.

Lagniappe will install approximately 7700 linear feet of 5 foot-wide sidewalks and ADA ramps along Woodland Drive, Summit Wood Drive, Summit Creek Drive and Stone Wood Drive.