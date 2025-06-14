Scattered storms, possible flooding in Georgia Saturday

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia this afternoon and evening, bringing the potential for gusty winds, frequent lightning, and localized flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Saturday, June 14.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia . .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening. The main threats will be gusty winds and frequent lightning. There also remains a chance for localized flooding with any heavier rainfall . .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday… Daily thunderstorm activity will occur this weekend and next week. Storm chances will be highest during the afternoon and evening hours each day. While the risk of severe weather is low, a couple of stronger storms are possible.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone(s).

Isolated thunderstorms and scattered thunderstorms are two terms used to describe different distributions of thunderstorm activity within a particular area. The main difference lies in the extent of coverage and how the thunderstorms are spatially distributed:

Isolated Thunderstorms:

– Relatively rare and sporadic.

– Confined to a limited area.

– Few and far between with significant gaps.

– Typically cover less than 20% of the forecast area.

– Can still be intense with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly hail.

– More widespread than isolated storms.

– Numerous individual cells, not continuous.

– Generally cover 30% to 50% of the forecast area.

– Leave gaps; not everyone in the area will experience a storm.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”