Kennesaw approves sidewalk funding for Woodland Acres subdivision; zoning map updated

By Rebecca Gaunt

The city of Kennesaw will receive $127,937 to install sidewalks in the Woodland Acres subdivision through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

City Council approved the agreement with the Cobb County Board of Commissioners Monday. The funds must be used by March 31, 2023.

The CDBG program provides federal funds to states, cities and counties to develop urban communities. In turn, those entities can provide grants to subrecipients to complete projects.

Advertisement

Council approved the agreement 4-0, with Councilman Trey Sinclair absent.

Council also approved the adoption of the 2022 city of Kennesaw zoning map to reflect all approved rezonings, annexations and zoning code amendments made in 2021.

Over the past year there were five rezonings, four new zoning districts adopted, and two annexations from unincorporated Cobb County, which added 32 acres to the city. Phase two of the mixed-use development Kennesaw Marketplace is being built on the newly-annexed land.

In addition to the four new single and multi-family zoning districts, the purpose built student housing (PBSH) district that was approved in 2020 was also added to the map.

In other business:

*Council approved property condemnations at 3481 Cherokee St. and 1540 Ben King Road for the SPLOST-funded Cherokee Street and Ben King Road improvement projects. According to Ricky Stewart, director of public works, both are “friendly condemnations,” with owners who are willing to sell, but unable to do so traditionally.

*Doug Rhodes was recognized for 21 years on the Kennesaw Planning Commission and Cindi Michael was recognized for a total of 19 years on the Planning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission.

Kennesaw City Council meetings take place in Council Chambers, City Hall, 2529 J.O Stephenson Ave on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also streamed live on the city’s Facebook page . Meeting agendas are available on the city website .

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.