Cobb weather February 25: morning rain followed by partly sunny skies

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have a chance of rain in the morning here in Cobb County, followed by partly sunny sides.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.