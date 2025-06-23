Mableton City Council work session and regular meeting agendas for June 25

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. There will be a work session at 5:15 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 6:30.

We’ve included the agendas below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION AGENDA

Date: June 25, 2025

Time: 5:15 p.m.

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168

Attending Officials:

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem / District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

Call to Order Roll Call Agenda Items and Discussion FY2024 Annual Audit Presentation Fiscal Year 2025–2026 City Events Review – Dr. Ashlee Houston Pre Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (if needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(2)), and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

Date: June 25, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168

Attending Officials:

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem / District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings Summary for Second Public Hearing on FY 2026 Budget and Second Read of Ordinance – Finance Director Karen Ellis Open Public Hearing – (for FY 2026 Budget and Against 2026 Budget)

Close Public Hearing

Consideration and Approval of an Ordinance to Adopt the Budget for Fiscal Year 2026, to Establish an Effective Date, to Repeal Conflicting Ordinances, and for Other Lawful Purposes – (VOTE) Rezoning Case 2025-001 – TKHC Ministries – Rezone Tax Parcel 17010700480 and 17010700100 from GC (General Commercial) to R-20 (Residential Single-Family) District – Community Development Director Michael Hughes Open Public Hearing (10 minutes for applicant and in favor; 10 minutes for opposition)

Close Public Hearing

Consideration for Approval – (VOTE) Presentations / Acknowledgements / Proclamations Appointments Appointment of Communications Director – Mayor Owens Appointment of the Municipal Court Administrator – Mayor Owens Swearing in of Board of Zoning Appeals – Mayor Owens Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker; maximum of 30 minutes total. Public comment cards must be submitted to the City Clerk before the meeting. Consent Agenda Approval of June 11, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes Unfinished Business New Business Consideration and Approval of RFQ for On-Call Engineering Services – City Manager Bill Tanks Resolution to Apply for a Georgia Beverage Association Community Grant – Emily Groth Resolution to Apply for a Safe Streets and Roads For All (SS4A) Grant – Emily Groth Other Business / Discussion Consideration of Rescheduling Summer Break Dates – Mayor Owens OZI-2025-002: Amendment to Z-13 of 2009 for United Security Services Agency – Community Development Director Michael Hughes Open Public Hearing (10 minutes each for pro/con)

Close Public Hearing

Consideration for Approval – (VOTE) OZI-2025-003: Amendment to Z-30 of 2014 for Kingdom Business – Community Development Director Michael Hughes Open Public Hearing (10 minutes each for pro/con)

Close Public Hearing

Consideration for Approval – (VOTE) City Manager’s Announcements / Comments City Attorney / City Clerk / Staff Announcements / Comments Mayor and Council Announcements / Comments Executive Session (if needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(2)), and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk is located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168, during regular office hours.