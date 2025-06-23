Vinings Cove Homeowners removes 15 bags of litter from Buckner Road

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the follow report and photos:

The Vinings Cove Homeowners with a little help from representatives from the Mableton Improvement Coalition, Friends Of Mableton and Lions Club removed 15 bags of litter from their adopted Buckner Road. They also removed 10 bags of litter Pebblebrook Road. It was a productive way to start the weekend while getting a little exercise and taking in the nice weather.

If you are interested in the Adopt-A-Mile program, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.gov . She will order your street signs and provide your supplies.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website: