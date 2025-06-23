Scout Troop 22 cleans up litter on Cooper Lake Road

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following articles with photos about a litter cleanup by Boy Scout Troop 22 on Cooper Lake Road:

Boy Scout Troop # 22 and with a little help from the Lions Club conducted their quarterly litter cleanup of their adopted 2 miles of Cooper Lake Road. All together, we were able to remove about a dozen bags of litter. Tasty prizes were given out for the largest, weirdest, grossest and coolest pieces of litter found along the cleanup. Someone won the new Selena Gomez Cinnamon Oreos while another scout won the new Reese’s PB Stuffed Pretzels. New scout, Elliot, showed us all how to combine freezer Pop flavors. We had lots of fun while keeping our community looking good.

If you or your civic organization is interested in the Adopt-A-Mile program, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.gov . She will provide you with all of the supplies as well as order your road signs.