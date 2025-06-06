MUST Ministries: “these children face a need like we have never seen …”

By Mark Woolsey

MUST Ministries’ Summer Lunch program got underway this week, and officials with the non-profit say they may serve more children than last year, when some 7000 to 7500 kids were given lunches at no cost, with some 505,700 total meals distributed.

“Between changes in government funding, the high cost of groceries and families having to choose between keeping the lots on and keeping food on the table, these children face a need like we have never seen before in Summer Lunch history, “ said Katy Ruth Camp, Vice President for Marketing and Public Relations said in an email.

Client Services Vice President Greg Elder sees the same need.

“SNAP benefits, I guess, in the new budget are in jeopardy and one of the federal food grants for the food banks got cut by a half-billion-dollars.”

So yeah, I can see us serving more than last year.”

He says there’s been no dramatic trend that he sees stemming from federal and private sector layoffs during the first portion of the year. He thinks any upswing will depend on how long it takes to get those impacted re-employed.

The program has reached a couple of notable milestones. It’s 30 years old as of this year. Also, they have opened a distribution point in midtown Atlanta-their first foray into the city inside the Perimeter. The client services head says that’s a reflection of an extended relationship they have with a church which also has locations in Acworth and Norcross.

Overall, the lunch program operates in eight counties, says Elder, stretching from Douglas to Gwinnett.

Their reliance on churches is considerable, says Elder. Agency officials say 99 percent of their distribution sites are houses of worship, with at least 30 such operating. MUST also distributes lunches in apartment complexes and mobile home parks where a pre-existing need has been established.

Another need is for volunteers. Elder says they are constantly looking for individuals and groups who can serve four or five hours a day, doing such things as assembling the lunches.

“When COVID hit, we lost about 90 percent of our volunteers,” he said. “And we’re only about three-quarters of the way to being back to the same number.”

The MUST mainstay says they are grateful for the thousands of volunteers who do serve (ministry-wide), while noting that a lack of bodies puts an increased burden on the staff.

Also grateful are their young clients.

“Really, the smiles on the faces of the kids are all we really need to know, “ Elder says.

The program runs until July 31.

For more information, or to donate or volunteer: . mustministries.org/summer-lu