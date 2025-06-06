Town hall about Mableton Service Delivery Strategy

The City of Mableton distributed the following announcement about a town hall for residents to ask questions about the city’s agreement with Cobb County and its implications:

CITY OF MABLETON

TOWN HALL MEETING

At Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway

Austell, GA 30168

There will be a town hall meeting on June 11, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 6:15 pm, preceding the regularly held meeting at 6:30 pm. The town hall meeting will discuss City business including providing updates and information about Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) agreements with Cobb County and information about Special Service Districts (SSDs). Residents are invited to attend and present any questions.

This is a notice under the Open Meetings Act because a quorum of City Council may be present during the meeting. The meeting will start promptly at 5:00 p.m.