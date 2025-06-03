Nurdan Cornelius Named 2025 Woman of Distinction by Cobb Executive Women

According to a press release, the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women (CEW) recognized Nurdan Cornelius as the 2025 Woman of Distinction during the Chamber’s June Marquee Monday event. Cornelius recently retired as Director of Consumer Marketing at Cobb EMC, concluding a career marked by professional leadership and deep community involvement.

The Woman of Distinction Award is presented annually to a woman who has demonstrated outstanding leadership through her work, civic engagement, and social responsibility.

Cornelius served more than two decades at Cobb EMC, where she led initiatives that enhanced member engagement, including the development of the organization’s mobile app, the Energy Network incentive program, and the EV Experience. Her approach combined strategic planning with a focus on compassionate service.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Cornelius has contributed extensively to nonprofit efforts in Cobb County. She helped launch the Barbara Hickey Children’s Fund and Operation Warmth, programs that have collectively distributed more than one million diapers and over 10,000 winter coats to families in need. Her board service includes organizations such as LiveSafe Resources (formerly YWCA), the Cobb County Safety Village, and the Davis Direction Foundation.

A graduate of Leadership Cobb, Class of 2007, and Honorary Commanders, Class of 2008, Cornelius has long demonstrated a commitment to community leadership. Originally from Istanbul, Turkey, she brings a global perspective to her advocacy and mentorship work, encouraging emerging leaders to pursue further education and leadership opportunities.

“I am beyond excited to honor Nurdan as our 2025 CEW Woman of Distinction,” said Edith Boy, 2025 Chairwoman of Cobb Executive Women. “NuNu has been a driving force in Cobb for many years, not only making remarkable strides in her profession as a leader and a mentor, but also consistently showing her love, compassion and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in our community who need it most. She may be retiring this year, but knowing my friend, she will still be the one who shows up to lead the charge for the projects she holds dear to her heart. Thank you and congratulations, NuNu!”

Cobb Executive Women stated that Cornelius’ selection reflects her enduring influence in both professional and volunteer roles. The group expressed pride in honoring a leader who exemplifies excellence, service, and community spirit.

Cobb Executive Women is supported by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor Northside Hospital. The 2025 Woman of Distinction Award was sponsored by S.A. White Oil Company.

For more information about Cobb Executive Women or the Woman of Distinction Award, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or call 770-859-2368.