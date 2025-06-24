One dead, one injured in off-campus student apartment complex

By Mark Woolsey

A Sunday night shooting at a Kennesaw-area apartment complex left one person dead and another injured.

Cobb County Police say officers were called to the Bixby Apartments, 3061 George Busbee Parkway, and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot area. A male victim with a gunshot wound was found in a nearby apartment.

The apartments are off-campus student housing, also known as purpose-built student housing, within zoning codes.

Police determined a 22-year-old suspect was inside the apartment earlier when an argument broke out. Officers say he left but later returned with family members and fired multiple gunshots.

Someone in the apartment returned fire. A 24-year-old man was hit along with the suspect’s 40-year-old mother. The 24-year-old was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died. The woman was also taken to Kennestone after being found in the parking lot by first responders and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect is jailed and has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

There was no word as to the nature of the argument that led up to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cobb Police Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945 or Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.