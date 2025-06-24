South Cobb Regional Library: a place for summer enrichment

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 24, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

Whether promoting reading habits in children or facilitating community connections, South Cobb Regional Library’s event schedule makes it a place of discovery and opportunity. And at summer’s height, its July schedule makes it a communal summer house worth hanging out and learning in.

Continuing its four-part series, the library’s remaining two Museum Days will expose kids (7 to 11 years of age) to classic art forms: Self Portrait on July 8th and Sculpture on July 22nd. In learning the fundamentals of these art forms, they will explore and develop their own style. July’s Museum Days fall on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month and begin at 2:00 PM.

With the annual return of the Great Oreo Taste Test scheduled to lead the holiday weekend on Thursday, July 3rd at 3:00 PM, it promises fun for teens and tweens (11 to 18 years of age). Behind the fun of free cookies, however, the young people will foster their individuality and freedom of choice by learning to express their opinions and preferences, and how to agree or disagree with civility. Participation in the Great Oreo Taste Test requires registration here.

Lastly, South Cobb Regional Library will host the latest panel exhibit, Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History, courtesy of Kennesaw State University and the Breman Foundation of Atlanta. A lesson in American history, this traveling exhibit presents the impact of immigration policies that have created key moments that changed or influenced society. This panel exhibit shall be on display from the first of July until Friday, July 25th.

Other events that make the library a retreat are scheduled as follows:

  • Mini Golf Fundraiser, Tuesday, July 8th at 11:00 AM (Day 1)
  • The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, July 10th at 4:30 PM

(The Henma Artist by Alka Joshi)

  • A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, July 23 at 5:00 PM

(Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown)

  • Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, July 28th at 6:00 PM

(Song of a Blackbird by Maria Van Lieshout)

Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4th.

Excluding the holiday, South Cobb Regional Library is providing free breakfast and lunch to children up to 18 years of age on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, until July 25th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

ULY 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 01, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


17:00 – 19:00Adult Art Night




July 02, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:00 – 10:30Summer Meals Program – Breakfast


10:30 – 11:30Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Summer Meals Program – Lunch




July 03, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:30 – 12:00Computer Basics


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:00Great Oreo Taste Test for Teens and Tweens




July 04, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00HOLIDAY: FOURTH OF JULY




July 05, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History




JULY 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 06, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History




July 07, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:00 – 10:30Summer Meals Program – Breakfast


10:30 – 11:30Family Sing and Dance Along


11:30 – 12:00Summer Meals Program – Lunch


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda


18:00 – 19:00Family Art Night




July 08, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 16:00Mini Golf Fundraiser


14:00 -15:00Museum Days – Self Portrait




July 09, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:00 – 10:30Summer Meals Program – Breakfast


10:30 – 11:30Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Summer Meals Program – Lunch




July 10, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion (The Henna Artistby Alka Joshi)




July 11, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:00 – 10:30Summer Meals Program – Breakfast


11:30 – 12:00Summer Meals Program – Lunch


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda




July 12, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History




JULY 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 13, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History




July 14, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:00 – 10:30Summer Meals Program – Breakfast


10:30 – 11:30Family Sing and Dance Along


11:30 – 12:00Summer Meals Program – Lunch


15:00 – 18:00Book A Librarian




July 15, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




July 16, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:00 – 10:30Summer Meals Program – Breakfast


10:30 – 11:30Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Summer Meals Program – Lunch




July 17, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play




July 18, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:00 – 10:30Summer Meals Program – Breakfast


11:30 – 12:00Summer Meals Program – Lunch




July 19, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime


14:00 – 16:00Speed Friending at South Cobb




JULY 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 20, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History




July 21, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:00 – 10:30Summer Meals Program – Breakfast


10:30 – 11:30Family Sing and Dance Along


11:30 – 12:00Summer Meals Program – Lunch


15:00 – 19:00American Red Cross Blood Drive


15:00 -17:00Lego Build


18:30 – 19:00Evening Storytime




July 22, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


14:00 -15:00Museum Days – Scuplture




July 23, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:00 – 10:30Summer Meals Program – Breakfast


10:30 – 11:30Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Summer Meals Program – Lunch


17:00 – 18:30A Deeper Look Book Discussion (Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown)




July 24, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


11:00 – 12:00Snakes of Georgia – With Live Snakes!


16:00 – 17:00Tween / Teen Arts and Crafts Hour




July 25, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History


10:00 – 10:30Summer Meals Program – Breakfast


10:30 – 11:30Eat Healthy Be Active with Cobb UGA


11:30 – 12:00Summer Meals Program – Lunch


18:00 – 21:00Teen Lock-In




July 26, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




JULY 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 27, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 28, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] (Song of a Blackbirdby Maria Van Lieshout)




July 29, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


14:00 – 15:00Friendship Bracelets




July 30, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:30Family Storytime


12:00 – 12:45Lunch & Learn: Water Conservation




July 31, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

