South Cobb Regional Library: a place for summer enrichment

By Kelly Johnson

Whether promoting reading habits in children or facilitating community connections, South Cobb Regional Library’s event schedule makes it a place of discovery and opportunity. And at summer’s height, its July schedule makes it a communal summer house worth hanging out and learning in.

Continuing its four-part series, the library’s remaining two Museum Days will expose kids (7 to 11 years of age) to classic art forms: Self Portrait on July 8th and Sculpture on July 22nd. In learning the fundamentals of these art forms, they will explore and develop their own style. July’s Museum Days fall on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month and begin at 2:00 PM.

With the annual return of the Great Oreo Taste Test scheduled to lead the holiday weekend on Thursday, July 3rd at 3:00 PM, it promises fun for teens and tweens (11 to 18 years of age). Behind the fun of free cookies, however, the young people will foster their individuality and freedom of choice by learning to express their opinions and preferences, and how to agree or disagree with civility. Participation in the Great Oreo Taste Test requires registration here.

Lastly, South Cobb Regional Library will host the latest panel exhibit, Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History, courtesy of Kennesaw State University and the Breman Foundation of Atlanta. A lesson in American history, this traveling exhibit presents the impact of immigration policies that have created key moments that changed or influenced society. This panel exhibit shall be on display from the first of July until Friday, July 25th.

Other events that make the library a retreat are scheduled as follows:

Mini Golf Fundraiser , Tuesday, July 8 th at 11:00 AM (Day 1)

, Tuesday, July 8 at 11:00 AM (Day 1) The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, July 10th at 4:30 PM

(The Henma Artist by Alka Joshi)

A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, July 23 at 5:00 PM

(Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown)

Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, July 28th at 6:00 PM

(Song of a Blackbird by Maria Van Lieshout)

Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4th.

Excluding the holiday, South Cobb Regional Library is providing free breakfast and lunch to children up to 18 years of age on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, until July 25th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

ULY 2025

WEEK 1

JULY 2025

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT July 06, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





13:00 – 17:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History







July 07, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Meals Program – Breakfast



10:30 – 11:30 Family Sing and Dance Along



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Meals Program – Lunch



15:30 – 16:30 Paws to Read: Read to Koda



18:00 – 19:00 Family Art Night







July 08, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 16:00 Mini Golf Fundraiser



14:00 -15:00 Museum Days – Self Portrait







July 09, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Meals Program – Breakfast



10:30 – 11:30 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Meals Program – Lunch







July 10, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History



16:30 – 17:30 The Last Word Book Discussion (The Henna Artistby Alka Joshi)







July 11, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Meals Program – Breakfast



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Meals Program – Lunch



15:30 – 16:30 Paws to Read: Read to Koda







July 12, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History









JULY 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT July 13, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





13:00 – 17:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History







July 14, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Meals Program – Breakfast



10:30 – 11:30 Family Sing and Dance Along



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Meals Program – Lunch



15:00 – 18:00 Book A Librarian







July 15, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time







July 16, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Meals Program – Breakfast



10:30 – 11:30 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Meals Program – Lunch







July 17, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play







July 18, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Meals Program – Breakfast



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Meals Program – Lunch







July 19, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History



11:00 – 11:30 Saturday Storytime



14:00 – 16:00 Speed Friending at South Cobb









JULY 2025

WEEK 4

JULY 2025

WEEK 5