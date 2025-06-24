South Cobb Regional Library: a place for summer enrichment

By Kelly Johnson
Whether promoting reading habits in children or facilitating community connections, South Cobb Regional Library’s event schedule makes it a place of discovery and opportunity. And at summer’s height, its July schedule makes it a communal summer house worth hanging out and learning in.
Continuing its four-part series, the library’s remaining two Museum Days will expose kids (7 to 11 years of age) to classic art forms: Self Portrait on July 8th and Sculpture on July 22nd. In learning the fundamentals of these art forms, they will explore and develop their own style. July’s Museum Days fall on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month and begin at 2:00 PM.
With the annual return of the Great Oreo Taste Test scheduled to lead the holiday weekend on Thursday, July 3rd at 3:00 PM, it promises fun for teens and tweens (11 to 18 years of age). Behind the fun of free cookies, however, the young people will foster their individuality and freedom of choice by learning to express their opinions and preferences, and how to agree or disagree with civility. Participation in the Great Oreo Taste Test requires registration here.
Lastly, South Cobb Regional Library will host the latest panel exhibit, Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History, courtesy of Kennesaw State University and the Breman Foundation of Atlanta. A lesson in American history, this traveling exhibit presents the impact of immigration policies that have created key moments that changed or influenced society. This panel exhibit shall be on display from the first of July until Friday, July 25th.
Other events that make the library a retreat are scheduled as follows:
- Mini Golf Fundraiser, Tuesday, July 8th at 11:00 AM (Day 1)
- The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, July 10th at 4:30 PM
(The Henma Artist by Alka Joshi)
- A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, July 23 at 5:00 PM
(Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown)
- Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, July 28th at 6:00 PM
(Song of a Blackbird by Maria Van Lieshout)
Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4th.
Excluding the holiday, South Cobb Regional Library is providing free breakfast and lunch to children up to 18 years of age on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, until July 25th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
ULY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 01, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|17:00 – 19:00
|Adult Art Night
|July 02, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Meals Program – Breakfast
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Meals Program – Lunch
|July 03, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:30 – 12:00
|Computer Basics
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:00
|Great Oreo Taste Test for Teens and Tweens
|July 04, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: FOURTH OF JULY
|July 05, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
JULY 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 06, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|July 07, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Meals Program – Breakfast
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Meals Program – Lunch
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|18:00 – 19:00
|Family Art Night
|July 08, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 16:00
|Mini Golf Fundraiser
|14:00 -15:00
|Museum Days – Self Portrait
|July 09, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Meals Program – Breakfast
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Meals Program – Lunch
|July 10, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion (The Henna Artistby Alka Joshi)
|July 11, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Meals Program – Breakfast
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Meals Program – Lunch
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|July 12, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
JULY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 13, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|July 14, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Meals Program – Breakfast
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Meals Program – Lunch
|15:00 – 18:00
|Book A Librarian
|July 15, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|July 16, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Meals Program – Breakfast
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Meals Program – Lunch
|July 17, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|July 18, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Meals Program – Breakfast
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Meals Program – Lunch
|July 19, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
|14:00 – 16:00
|Speed Friending at South Cobb
JULY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 20, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|July 21, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Meals Program – Breakfast
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Meals Program – Lunch
|15:00 – 19:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|15:00 -17:00
|Lego Build
|18:30 – 19:00
|Evening Storytime
|July 22, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|14:00 -15:00
|Museum Days – Scuplture
|July 23, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Meals Program – Breakfast
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Meals Program – Lunch
|17:00 – 18:30
|A Deeper Look Book Discussion (Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown)
|July 24, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|11:00 – 12:00
|Snakes of Georgia – With Live Snakes!
|16:00 – 17:00
|Tween / Teen Arts and Crafts Hour
|July 25, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Refuge or Refusal: Turning Points in U.S. Immigration History
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Meals Program – Breakfast
|10:30 – 11:30
|Eat Healthy Be Active with Cobb UGA
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Meals Program – Lunch
|18:00 – 21:00
|Teen Lock-In
|July 26, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JULY 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 27, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 28, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] (Song of a Blackbirdby Maria Van Lieshout)
|July 29, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|14:00 – 15:00
|Friendship Bracelets
|July 30, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|12:00 – 12:45
|Lunch & Learn: Water Conservation
|July 31, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
