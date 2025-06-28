Quiz: How much do you know about the early history of Cobb County?

How much do you know about the early history of Cobb County?

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website, and expand them to ten-question quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

Take the Quiz

This is the first in a series of quizzes we'll be publishing. It covers the first ten years of the county's existence. Please leave comments on the bottom of this page with any suggestions, complaints, praise, or corrections. 1. What year was the legislation passed creating Cobb County? 1822 1832 1842 1852 Question 1 of 10 2. Cobb County (and nine other counties) were created by breaking apart a large county that still exists today (although in a much smaller form). What is the name of that county? Fulton Douglas Cherokee Forsyth Question 2 of 10 3. Who is Cobb County named after? Samuel Cobb Thomas Cobb Ty Cobb Lee J. Cobb Question 3 of 10 4. What was the approximate population of Marietta in 1833? 10,000 5,000 2,000 fewer than 100 Question 4 of 10 5. What Native American nation occupied the land where Cobb County was formed? Iroquois Creek Algonquin Cherokee Question 5 of 10 6. What city that has been part of another county since 1932 was originally part of Cobb County? Douglasville Roswell Woodstock Sandy Springs Question 6 of 10 7. Who was the Cobb County resident authorized to operate a ferry across the Chattahoochee River at Vinings in the early 19th Century? James Montgomery Hardy Pace James Power Daniel Turner Question 7 of 10 8. When Powder Springs was incorporated in 1838 what was it called? Powder Springs Powderville Springville Springdale Question 8 of 10 9. When was Marietta chartered? 1834 1844 1854 1864 Question 9 of 10 10. What railroad began running Marthasville (Atlanta) to Marietta runs beginning in 1845, leading to the rapid growth of Marietta? Union Pacific Norfolk Southern Western & Atlantic Georgia Railroad Question 10 of 10 Loading... Loading...



Explore the answers

Here are links where you can explore the answers to the quiz, and learn more about each topic:

