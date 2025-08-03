How much do you know about the early history of Cobb County?

The words "Quiz Time" in large cartoon font

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 3, 2025

How much do you know about the early history of Cobb County?

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website and expand them to ten-question quizzes. If you want to receive the daily newsletter to get the quizzes that run from Monday to Thursday, follow this link to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them.

So don’t worry if you don’t do well on the quiz the first time. We periodically repeat quiz topics (sometimes with questions swapped out with a few new questions), so after you take it a few times, you’ll learn the answers, and where to find out more.

Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz, there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

Take the Quiz

This is the first in a series of quizzes we'll be publishing. It covers the first ten years of the county's existence. Please leave comments on the bottom of this page with any suggestions, complaints, praise, or corrections.

1. What year was the legislation passed creating Cobb County?

Question 1 of 10

2. Cobb County (and nine other counties) were created by breaking apart a large county that still exists today (although in a much smaller form).  What is the name of that county?

Question 2 of 10

3. Who is Cobb County named after?

Question 3 of 10

4. What was the approximate population of Marietta in 1833?

Question 4 of 10

5. What Native American nation occupied the land where Cobb County was formed?

Question 5 of 10

6. What city  that has been part of another county since 1932 was originally part of Cobb County?

Question 6 of 10

7. Who was the Cobb County resident authorized to operate a ferry across the Chattahoochee River at Vinings in the early 19th Century?

Question 7 of 10

8. When Powder Springs was incorporated in 1838 what was it called?

Question 8 of 10

9. When was Marietta chartered?

Question 9 of 10

10. What railroad began running Marthasville (Atlanta) to Marietta runs beginning in 1845, leading to the rapid growth of Marietta?

Question 10 of 10


 

Explore the answers

Here are links where you can explore the answers to the quiz, and learn more about each topic:

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

Question 9

Question 10

