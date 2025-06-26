Reward offered in Marietta car dealership arson fires

By Mark Woolsey

The Georgia Arson Control Board is offering an up to $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of a man sought in two Monday night arson cases in Marietta.

The Marietta fire marshal says shortly before midnight, Marietta fire crews responded to Atlanta Luxury Motors, 1071 Cobb Parkway South, where two “for sale” pickup trucks were on fire. A second call then came in from Unlimited Auto Group of Marietta at 1233 Cobb Parkway South, where three vehicles being offered for sale had been damaged by another blaze. Authorities suspect the culprit in both instances was a man seen walking down Cobb Parkway.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Captain Richard Franklin of the fire marshal’s office at 770-794-5458 of the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.