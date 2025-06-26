Cobb & Douglas Public Health to Offer Free HIV Testing Friday in Honor of National HIV Testing Day

Photo above courtesy of Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Cobb & Douglas Public Health distributed the following announcement about free HIV testing in Austell tomorrow, Friday, June 27:

Friday, June 27, is recognized as National HIV Testing Day, a day to highlight the importance of HIV testing and early diagnosis and to link people to care and treatment. Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) invites the community to visit Walgreens, located at 4120 Austell Road in Austell on June 27 from 2 to 6 p.m., for free HIV testing.

HIV testing, especially self-testing, helps people to make healthy decisions, regardless of their test result. People who test negative can take advantage of HIV prevention tools, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and condoms. People who test positive can rapidly start HIV treatment such as antiretroviral therapy (ART) to stay healthy and reduce transmission. It is important for people to take the next step, no matter their test results, to help end the HIV epidemic in the United States.

CDPH aims to engage with the array of diverse communities in Cobb County to End the HIV Epidemic (EHE), a federal initiative to eradicate HIV by 2030. Cobb County has been identified as one of the 48 counties with the highest incidence of HIV infection in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that only 87% of the 1.2 million people living with HIV in the U.S. are aware of their HIV status. The Georgia HIV Surveillance Summary Report states that, of the 2,442 people diagnosed with HIV in 2023, approximately 65% were among Black people and 15% were among Hispanics.

“It is vital that we continue to educate the community about HIV and HIV prevention methods that are available. Increasing condom usage, learning more about PrEP, and getting tested regularly are simple yet effective tools to ensure that everyone can maintain their optimal sexual health and wellness,” said Marie Paul-David, STI Epidemiology Program Manager/Interim HIV Program Manager.

CDPH continues to offer free HIV testing at the Marietta, Smyrna, Acworth-Kennesaw and Douglas Public Health Centers, Monday through Friday during normal business hours. Services have expanded to include free OraQuick HIV self-test kits. These are available for pick up or delivery.

For more information, visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org or call (770) 514-2815.

