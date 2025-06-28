West Cobb Regional Library: Dance, Dungeons and Dragons

By Kelly Johnson

West Cobb Regional Library’s schedule of events this month brings to mind Men Without Hats’ Safety Dance. Both the song and its music video. Especially the music video, since it has a medieval theme that aligns with the library’s various Dungeons and Dragons events. However, understanding the meaning of Safety Dance as a song of defiance through freedom of expression, West Cobb Regional Library is hosting expressions of dance, art, and culture this July.

Beginning with the Youth Expressive Movement series, presented by Expressive Fire Arts Coalition, this event exemplifies a need for young people to connect with themselves and others through expression and imagination. With two sessions remaining in July, on the 11th and the 25th, 6- to 12-year-olds will (respectively) Tell A Story! and enjoy Freestyle Friday! Each session requires registration, which will open two weeks prior to the date of the session.

In between the program of Creative Wellness Through Art and Dance, West Cobb Regional Library has scheduled for Friday, July 18th at 11:00 AM, musical entertainment by Required Reeds. A family quartet of saxophones, this free concert shall provide a mix of recognizable tunes, fun improvisations, and “off-the-beaten-path” arrangements. The concert is open to all.

Finally, July’s Tea and Talk at West Cobb Regional Library, Thursday, July 24 at 2:00 PM, will discuss the Pulitzer winning novel, James. With author Percival Everett retelling the American classic by Mark Twain, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, from the point of view of Jim, the unschooled but honorable runaway slave, this book discussion promises to be interesting, to say the least.

Here’s a short list of other hosted events that foster expressions which may be of interest:

Storytellers Open Mic Night , Tuesday, July 1 st at 6:30 PM

, Tuesday, July 1 at 6:30 PM Junk Journaling , Wednesday, July 9 th at 2:30 PM

, Wednesday, July 9 at 2:30 PM Tween Graphic Novel Book Club, Friday, July 18th at 3:00 PM

(Marshmallow & Jordan by Alina Chau)

West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, July 28th at 6:30 PM

(The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins)

Please note West Cobb Regional Library will be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

JULY 2025

WEEK 1

JULY 2025

WEEK 2

JULY 2025

WEEK 3

JULY 2025

WEEK 4

JULY 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT July 27, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









July 28, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime!



15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club



18:30 – 19:30 West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins)







July 29, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative



11:30 – 12:00 The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative



18:00 – 19:30 Summer BINGO!



18:00 – 20:00 Teen Dungeons & Dragons







July 30, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Wednesday Morning Adventures



13:00 – 16:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







July 31, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









