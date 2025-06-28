West Cobb Regional Library: Dance, Dungeons and Dragons

By Kelly Johnson
West Cobb Regional Library’s schedule of events this month brings to mind Men Without Hats’ Safety Dance. Both the song and its music video. Especially the music video, since it has a medieval theme that aligns with the library’s various Dungeons and Dragons events. However, understanding the meaning of Safety Dance as a song of defiance through freedom of expression, West Cobb Regional Library is hosting expressions of dance, art, and culture this July.
Beginning with the Youth Expressive Movement series, presented by Expressive Fire Arts Coalition, this event exemplifies a need for young people to connect with themselves and others through expression and imagination. With two sessions remaining in July, on the 11th and the 25th, 6- to 12-year-olds will (respectively) Tell A Story! and enjoy Freestyle Friday! Each session requires registration, which will open two weeks prior to the date of the session.
In between the program of Creative Wellness Through Art and Dance, West Cobb Regional Library has scheduled for Friday, July 18th at 11:00 AM, musical entertainment by Required Reeds. A family quartet of saxophones, this free concert shall provide a mix of recognizable tunes, fun improvisations, and “off-the-beaten-path” arrangements. The concert is open to all.
Finally, July’s Tea and Talk at West Cobb Regional Library, Thursday, July 24 at 2:00 PM, will discuss the Pulitzer winning novel, James. With author Percival Everett retelling the American classic by Mark Twain, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, from the point of view of Jim, the unschooled but honorable runaway slave, this book discussion promises to be interesting, to say the least.
Here’s a short list of other hosted events that foster expressions which may be of interest:
- Storytellers Open Mic Night, Tuesday, July 1st at 6:30 PM
- Junk Journaling, Wednesday, July 9th at 2:30 PM
- Tween Graphic Novel Book Club, Friday, July 18th at 3:00 PM
(Marshmallow & Jordan by Alina Chau)
- West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, July 28th at 6:30 PM
(The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins)
Please note West Cobb Regional Library will be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
JULY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 01, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Teen Take and Make: Felt Ball Essential Oil Diffuser Charm
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:30 – 15:30
|A Splash of Color Tween Makerspace!
|18:00 – 20:00
|Teen Dungeons & Dragons
|18:30 – 20:00
|Storytellers Open Mic Night
|July 02, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Teen Take and Make: Felt Ball Essential Oil Diffuser Charm
|10:30 – 11:15
|Wednesday Morning Adventures: Dog Tales!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|July 03, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Teen Take and Make: Felt Ball Essential Oil Diffuser Charm
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 11:45
|Thursday Explorers: Storytime with Cobb County Water Department!
|July 04, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: FOURTH OF JULY
|July 05, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:45
|Saturday Storycraft: Fluffy Bunnies!
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
JULY 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 06, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 07, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|July 08, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:30
|Summer BINGO!
|July 09, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Wednesday Morning Adventures: Block Party!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|14:30 – 16:00
|Junk Journaling
|17:30 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|July 10, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 -12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 11:45
|Thursday Explorers: Skewer Sculptures!
|July 11, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 11:30
|Youth Expressive Movement: Creative Wellness Through Dance and Art
|July 12, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|14:30 – 15:30
|My First Book Group
JULY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 13, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 14, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Teen Take and Make: Mini Quilt Square Banner
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|July 15, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Teen Take and Make: Mini Quilt Square Banner
|18:00 – 19:30
|Summer BINGO!
|18:00 – 20:00
|Teen Dungeons & Dragons
|July 16, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Teen Take and Make: Mini Quilt Square Banner
|10:30 – 11:15
|Wednesday Morning Adventures
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|July 17, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Teen Take and Make: Mini Quilt Square Banner
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 11:45
|Thursday Explorers: UGA Cobb Extension!
|14:30 – 15:30
|A Splash of Color Tween Makerspace!
|July 18, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Teen Take and Make: Mini Quilt Square Banner
|11:00 – 12:00
|Required Reeds: A Not So Serious Saxophone Quartet
|15:00 – 16:00
|Tween Graphic Novel Book Club: (Marshmallow & Jordan by Alina Chau)
|July 19, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:00 – 15:30
|Fearless Art (Tweens and Teens Only, 9 -15): A BIG SPLASH OF COLOR
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
JULY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 20, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 21, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|July 22, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative
|11:30 – 12:00
|The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative
|18:00 – 19:30
|Summer BINGO!
|July 23, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Wednesday Morning Adventures
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|July 24, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Thursday Explorers: Let’s Build with LEGOs, Tiles and More!
|14:00 – 15:00
|Tea and Talk: James by Percival Everett
|July 25, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 11:30
|Youth Expressive Movement: Creative Wellness Through Dance and Art
|14:00 – 15:00
|Snakes of Georgia (with live animals!)
|July 26, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Dungeons and Dragons: One Shot Saturday
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|14:30 – 16:00
|Vinyl Record Painting
JULY 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 27, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 28, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:30 – 19:30
|West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins)
|July 29, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative
|11:30 – 12:00
|The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative
|18:00 – 19:30
|Summer BINGO!
|18:00 – 20:00
|Teen Dungeons & Dragons
|July 30, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Wednesday Morning Adventures
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|July 31, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
