West Cobb Regional Library: Dance, Dungeons and Dragons

Silhouettes of dancing figures

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 28, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

West Cobb Regional Library’s schedule of events this month brings to mind Men Without Hats’ Safety Dance. Both the song and its music video. Especially the music video, since it has a medieval theme that aligns with the library’s various Dungeons and Dragons events. However, understanding the meaning of Safety Dance as a song of defiance through freedom of expression, West Cobb Regional Library is hosting expressions of dance, art, and culture this July.

Beginning with the Youth Expressive Movement series, presented by Expressive Fire Arts Coalition, this event exemplifies a need for young people to connect with themselves and others through expression and imagination. With two sessions remaining in July, on the 11th and the 25th, 6- to 12-year-olds will (respectively) Tell A Story! and enjoy Freestyle Friday! Each session requires registration, which will open two weeks prior to the date of the session.

In between the program of Creative Wellness Through Art and Dance, West Cobb Regional Library has scheduled for Friday, July 18th at 11:00 AM, musical entertainment by Required Reeds. A family quartet of saxophones, this free concert shall provide a mix of recognizable tunes, fun improvisations, and “off-the-beaten-path” arrangements. The concert is open to all.

Finally, July’s Tea and Talk at West Cobb Regional Library, Thursday, July 24 at 2:00 PM, will discuss the Pulitzer winning novel, James. With author Percival Everett retelling the American classic by Mark Twain, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, from the point of view of Jim, the unschooled but honorable runaway slave, this book discussion promises to be interesting, to say the least.

Here’s a short list of other hosted events that foster expressions which may be of interest:

  • Storytellers Open Mic Night, Tuesday, July 1st at 6:30 PM
  • Junk Journaling, Wednesday, July 9th at 2:30 PM
  • Tween Graphic Novel Book Club, Friday, July 18th at 3:00 PM

(Marshmallow & Jordan by Alina Chau)

  • West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, July 28th at 6:30 PM

(The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins)

Please note West Cobb Regional Library will be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

JULY 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 01, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Teen Take and Make: Felt Ball Essential Oil Diffuser Charm


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


14:30 – 15:30A Splash of Color Tween Makerspace!


18:00 – 20:00Teen Dungeons & Dragons


18:30 – 20:00Storytellers Open Mic Night




July 02, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Teen Take and Make: Felt Ball Essential Oil Diffuser Charm


10:30 – 11:15Wednesday Morning Adventures: Dog Tales!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!
July 03, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Teen Take and Make: Felt Ball Essential Oil Diffuser Charm


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 11:45Thursday Explorers: Storytime with Cobb County Water Department!




July 04, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00HOLIDAY: FOURTH OF JULY




July 05, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:45Saturday Storycraft: Fluffy Bunnies!


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)




JULY 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 06, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 07, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




July 08, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


18:00 – 19:30Summer BINGO!




July 09, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15Wednesday Morning Adventures: Block Party!


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


14:30 – 16:00Junk Journaling


17:30 – 19:30Dungeons and Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




July 10, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 -12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 11:45Thursday Explorers: Skewer Sculptures!




July 11, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 11:30Youth Expressive Movement: Creative Wellness Through Dance and Art




July 12, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)


14:30 – 15:30My First Book Group




JULY 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 13, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 14, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Teen Take and Make: Mini Quilt Square Banner


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




July 15, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Teen Take and Make: Mini Quilt Square Banner


18:00 – 19:30Summer BINGO!


18:00 – 20:00Teen Dungeons & Dragons




July 16, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Teen Take and Make: Mini Quilt Square Banner


10:30 – 11:15Wednesday Morning Adventures


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




July 17, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Teen Take and Make: Mini Quilt Square Banner


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 11:45Thursday Explorers: UGA Cobb Extension!


14:30 – 15:30A Splash of Color Tween Makerspace!




July 18, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Teen Take and Make: Mini Quilt Square Banner


11:00 – 12:00Required Reeds: A Not So Serious Saxophone Quartet


15:00 – 16:00Tween Graphic Novel Book Club: (Marshmallow & Jordan by Alina Chau)




July 19, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:00 – 15:30Fearless Art (Tweens and Teens Only, 9 -15): A BIG SPLASH OF COLOR


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)

JULY 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 20, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 21, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




July 22, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative


11:30 – 12:00The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative


18:00 – 19:30Summer BINGO!




July 23, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15Wednesday Morning Adventures


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




July 24, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Thursday Explorers: Let’s Build with LEGOs, Tiles and More!


14:00 – 15:00Tea and Talk: James by Percival Everett




July 25, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 11:30Youth Expressive Movement: Creative Wellness Through Dance and Art


14:00 – 15:00Snakes of Georgia (with live animals!)




July 26, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 13:00Dungeons and Dragons: One Shot Saturday


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)


14:30 – 16:00Vinyl Record Painting




JULY 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 27, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 28, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club


18:30 – 19:30West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins)




July 29, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative


11:30 – 12:00The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative


18:00 – 19:30Summer BINGO!


18:00 – 20:00Teen Dungeons & Dragons




July 30, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15Wednesday Morning Adventures


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




July 31, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

