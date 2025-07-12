Backpack, school supply donations needed for “Backing the Need” drive

KIDS CARE distributed the following announcement about its Backing the Need back-to-school drive:

The 5th Annual “Backing the Need” Backpack & School Supply Drive is happening Now – July 19th. KIDS CARE, a Marietta based nonprofit, and the Cobb County Police Department are seeking new donations to support local students in need. Donations of new backpacks & school supplies for students of all ages are being collected in several locations throughout the county AND on the final day of the drive – July 19th. Any donations are greatly appreciated!

NOW – JULY 18TH: Drop off new donations at the many local business partners who are hosting a PUBLIC DONATION COLLECTION BOX. For full list & a map visit https://kids-care2018.org/where-to-donate. Business Partners collecting donations for this drive are: The Champion Firm, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, Redbud Family Justice Center, The Credit Union of GA, LGE Community Credit Union, School of Rock West Cobb, School of Rock Woodstock, The Artful Rabbit, Sterling Estates of West Cobb, Staples (Dallas Hwy), Edward Jones Financial (Kennesaw), Burn Boot Camp Sprayberry, STV Inc., LiDL (Mableton), Kroger (Mableton), Walmart (Austell), Tonia Kiser State Farm, Barnsley Construction Group and the Cobb County Civic Center.