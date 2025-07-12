Arrest made in July 4 homicide in South Cobb

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb Police have made an arrest in an Austell-area holiday homicide.

Authorities said in a news release that a 23-year-old Austell man was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and multiple counts of armed robbery. Police say he was arrested without incident and booked into Cobb County jail.

The suspect been sought in the killing of Cody Chavous, 33, also of Austell, who was found at around 6 p.m. Independence Day in an apartment at 300 Concepts 21 Circle. Chavous was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police say anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Cobb Police major crimes unit at 770-499-3945.

