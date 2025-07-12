Election officials expect low turnout for PSC Democratic runoff

By Mark Woolsey

Following a lackluster early voting period turnout for Tuesday’s Georgia Public Service Commission Special Primary Democratic Runoff, election officials aren’t expecting to see many faces at the polls next Tuesday.

Energy advocacy group head and consultant Peter Hubbard is facing off against former Georgia state representative and Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites, after neither received 50 percent of the vote in the June 17 special PSC primary.

Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration Director Tate Fall said that as of 4:10 p.m. Friday, 2.201 votes had been cast during the July 7-11 voting period at four locations around the county.

“It feels a little busier than the primary (did) but I think it’s because there’s only one week of early voting instead of three,” she told the Courier.

She says the pace may pick up slightly July 15, as people who skipped early voting show up on Tuesday’s election day because they know standing in line won’t be an issue.

She thinks Cobb turnout Tuesday will be in the neighborhood of 2 to 3 percent of registered voters, close to the total racked up in the June primary.

“I would say we would be under 5 percent for sure,” said Fall.

A similarly low turnout is expected across the state.

The vote is for PSC District 3, which encompasses Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties, although voting for the seat will be statewide. Those who voted Republican in the June primary aren’t eligible.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and voters are to cast ballots in their usual assigned polling places.