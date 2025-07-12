Why I support the Austell tax increase

By Derek Caffe

As a resident of downtown Austell’s Unity Square neighborhood and someone deeply involved in our community’s growth and development, I want to share why I support the proposed property tax increase in Austell. The city is considering a significant jump—from 3.25 mills to 8.25 mills—which amounts to about a 158% increase. That might sound daunting at first, but let me explain why it’s a necessary step for our city’s future.

A little about myself: I’ve been actively involved in shaping Austell’s direction, serving on committees for the city’s 2021 Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) study, the 2017 and 2022 comprehensive plans, the 2023 Austell-Powder Springs Road multi-use trail, and the 2024 agriculture plan. I served as the 2024 President of the Austell Business Association, currently serve as interim chair of the Austell Police Foundation, and chair of Create Austell, a nonprofit focused on economic development within the city. Professionally, I’m both a commercial real estate broker and a licensed general contractor, owning companies in both fields. So, I see the city’s challenges and opportunities from multiple angles.

Over the years, through countless conversations with department heads—from police and fire to public works and parks—I’ve come to understand the financial constraints that have held Austell back. For decades, the city operated under a low-to-no-growth mindset. That mindset left our infrastructure and city services underfunded and unprepared for the growth we now want to pursue. Today, with a new administration and a bold vision for a more walkable, vibrant urban core and reinvigorated city, we need the resources to finally move forward.

A city can’t grow on good intentions alone. We need to invest in infrastructure and services that attract both businesses and residents. When businesses consider relocating to Austell, they evaluate our financial health, our long-term plans, and—most importantly—our ability to follow through. This tax increase is the financial foundation that allows us to deliver on the vision we’ve committed to through the aforementioned plans.

Having lived in the area since 2015, I’ve often heard people say they lived in Austell in the late ’90s or early 2000s. They say they started here because it was affordable—but moved on once they could afford to. That’s a red flag. That’s a sign that while affordability is important, it’s not enough to keep people rooted. We need to build a city where people see opportunity and choose to stay because they believe in its future. That means supporting small businesses, creating inviting public spaces, improving public safety and infrastructure, and ensuring the city delivers on its promises.

`

We also have to think about the next generation. Will our children and grandchildren want to build their lives here? To keep them in Austell, we must create a city that’s not just affordable, but dynamic, innovative, and full of possibility. That’s the future this tax increase helps us secure.

I understand that no one enjoys paying more in taxes (nor do I), and I’m sympathetic to concerns about the financial impact. But it’s important to note that the city already offers programs to protect our most vulnerable residents—such as seniors living strictly on Social Security, many of whom may qualify to pay no city property taxes at all. Projects like the Austell-Powder Springs Road multi-use trail—and the broader intercity trail network laid out in the LCI study—aren’t just quality-of-life enhancements; they also help reduce long-term transportation costs for residents by offering safe, low-cost mobility options that connect people to jobs, parks, schools, and each other. If we want to attract a broader range of residents and businesses, we must be willing to invest in that vision. This isn’t about burdening fellow residents or raising taxes just to raise them. It’s about unlocking Austell’s potential—making good on the plans we’ve worked so hard to create and giving our city the tools to thrive.

We can’t afford to stall out again. We’ve seen what standing still gets us—and we know what we’re capable of when we move forward together. The time to invest in Austell is now. Let’s not miss this moment!



– Derek Caffe

Austell, Unity Square resident and small business owner