Body and mind sustenance on the schedule at Mountain View Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

With a schedule as slim as a lean physique this August (as of this article’s date), Mountain View Regional Library has scheduled a couple of wellness events for working adults and parents. With kids returning to school on the 4th, the last full month summer is an opportune time for adults to energize (or revitalize) themselves for the rigors of the new fiscal and school year.

The library will host local studio and community partner Peak Zen Yoga on Wednesday, August 13th at 6:00 pm. One of its certified yoga instructors will lead participants in reducing stress and improving flexibility and fitness. Comfortable clothing, yoga mat, and beach towel required for this event.

On the following Wednesday, August 20th at 6:00 pm, the Art of Living Foundation will offer a meditation class at Mountain View Regional Library. Participants shall be led by an instructor through evidence-based breathing exercises and guided meditation, which will also help reduce stress, as well as help improve mood and aid mental proclivity, in terms of clarity (i.e. having focus, and making decisions without feeling drained by daily life).

Of course, to supplement these events, the library offers quite the selection of reading materials and other events to exercise the mind. Here’s a short list of scheduled events which may be of interest:

Page Turners Morning Book Group , Wednesday, August 6 th at 10:30 AM



(Barracoon by Zora Neale Hurston)

Afternoon Book Group, Wednesday, August 6th at 1:00 PM

(Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen)

Bollywood Dance Dil Se, Monday, August 11th & 25th at 6:30 PM

AARP Smart Driver, Monday, August 18th at 10:00 AM

Saturday Craft Club (w\ Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers), Saturday, August 30th at 10:30 AM

The Mountain View Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; views its August schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

