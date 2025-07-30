Long-time vendor expresses fondness for North Georgia State Fair

By Mark Woolsey

Michelle Spivey and her family have a warm regard for the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, set for Sept 18 through the 28th at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta.

The family’s “Spivey Southern Grill” vendor operation has been a fixture at the fair since 1985 and Spivey says out of around a dozen fairs on their annual circuit, North Georgia is one of their top three.

She rates the crowds and their behavior as “very good. We generally never have any issues there. I mean everybody complains about food prices or this or that, that’s a given but it’s been very good.”

They have three Spivey’s locations on the grounds, all with the same menu, plus a spot serving turkey legs. Overall, a well-regarded cheese steak is their best seller.

She also gives high marks to the committee that works with the vendors, saying they excel at advance preparation and sharing information as well as fielding requests for sometimes last-minute help.

“I would call them very hands-on,” she says.

More than 300,000 people are expected to stroll the grounds for the 2025 edition, taking in a full slate of rides, grandstand entertainment, petting barns, blue ribbon food competitions, handmade goods, carnival games, bull riding and more.

There is a significant twist operationally this year: the wallet-friendly introduction of free parking.

“It just makes our life easier and we’re just trying to get people off the road as fast as possible to expedite the process and make sure people can get into the fair,” says spokeswoman Missy Miller.

The annual event has other policies in place to also ensure a smooth and safe experience, says Miller. Those include a clear bag policy and a provision that after 6 p.m. nobody under 17 is allowed inside without a parent. That’s been in effect for a few years, she says.

“We want families to come to the fair and stay as long as they want to stay and feel comfortable with their kids after dark,” says Miller.

A generous array of new attractions will be featured, including the 406 FMX High Air Tour Motocross team, the Zerbini Family and Lew-E’s Comedy circuses, the Wall of Death live-action motorcycle thrill show, Oscar the Robot roaming the grounds, and Lady Houdini, an escape artist.

And for junior fairgoers, there’s something debuting called Mutton Bustin’.

It’s a competition involving 4 to 7-year-olds riding sheep and vying to see who can stay atop the animals the longest.

“We’re just trying to include all age groups,” is how Miller puts it. “(The fair) is a family tradition, and we want parents to bring the kids and for the kids to grow up with the fair.”

Returning will be such attractions as the Ready Go Dog Show, the Fireguy fire eater, and the Benjamin Jackson Comedy Hypnotist Show.

The fair’s website says that more than 40 food options will be making mouths water, ranging from gourmet burgers, street tacos and cotton candy to turkey legs, corn dogs and ice cream.

And lest we forget, those Spivey cheese steaks are popular in the extreme.

“That our top seller, “says Michelle Spivey, “especially in Georgia.”

She relates that 10 out of say, 11 people coming up in a group will want to munch on cheesesteaks.

Something else to chew on: The fair also has a community outreach provision, digging into its coffers to provide ten five-thousand-dollar high school student scholarships and overall giving away almost $500,000 to community causes at a dinner last spring.

The North Georgia State Fair, Sep 18-28 at Jim R. Miller Park, 1220 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta. Gate admission is $15, seniors $10 and kids 10 and under free. Ride tickets start at $1.25 each, with discount tickets and unlimited ride packages available.

The fair is open from 4-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday and 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday. Sunday hours are 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m.