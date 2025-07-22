Councilwoman Dami Oladapo announces bid for reelection to Mableton City Council, District 2

Councilwoman Dami Oladapo submitted the following press release announcing her bid for reelection to Mableton City Council, District 2:

Mableton City Councilwoman Dami Oladapo today officially announces her campaign for reelection to represent District 2, citing a strong first-term record of results and a deep commitment to continuing progress for all of Mableton residents.

“Upon the election of a new city, the existing council, including myself, rolled up our sleeves without a transition team to start building our city”, said Oladapo.

Our first term included building, and we built a lot! We established essential city services, identified space for city offices, negotiated public safety services, prioritized strengthening housing and code enforcement, supported our seniors and youths, all while maintaining fiscal responsibility and transparency.

During her first term, Oladapo was a vital part of:

● Establishing Mableton’s first city government without a transition team

● Maintaining city services without raising property taxes (no new millage rate for 2 years)

● Organizing Code Enforcement and Planning & Zoning Departments

● Protecting public safety services for all Mableton residents

● Facilitation of donated land for a new District 2 health center

Looking ahead, Oladapo’s second-term priorities include researching ways to create affordable/attainable housing, partnering with corporations to increase employment opportunities within the District, assisting with designing litter programs for a cleaner District and developing technology to drive transparency and innovation in our local government.

“My mission is simple: leadership is service,” said Oladapo. “I am deeply proud of what we’ve built together, and I’m running for reelection so we can continue to keep moving Mableton forward — with transparency, fiscal responsibility, and a government that always puts people first.”

Councilwoman Dami Oladapo is a wife, mother of two, and a dedicated public servant with a deep love for the Mableton community. A proud resident of District 2, she has worked tirelessly to strengthen city services, improve quality of life for all citizens, and ensure that every voice is heard. In addition to her service on the City Council, she is a senior leader in technology and innovation, with experience at global organizations including Deloitte, Meta, and Visa. She brings this expertise to her work in local government, guided by a strong belief in transparency, equity, and collaboration.

To show her dedication and determination to make District 2 a better place to live she donated her entire first-year salary to programs supporting seniors and youth. Council Oladapo also joined forces with NACA in hosting a Housing & Financial Empowerment Workshop with over 350 attendees which educated working people on how to purchase or refinance a home with NO DOWN PAYMENT, NO FEES, and NO CLOSING COST, all without a perfect credit score and at a below market interest rate.

Above all, Councilwoman Oladapo remains committed to listening, learning, and serving-driven by a genuine desire to make sure that Mableton will thrive, now and for the future.

For more information or to get involved in the campaign, visit www.reelectdamiformableton.com