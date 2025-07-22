Three juvenile suspects arrested in connection with Mableton shooting

The Cobb County Police Department arrested three juvenile suspects in connection with a shooting that occurred on Padgett Drive in Mableton.

The public information from the department release described the incident as follows.

At approximately 4:00 PM, officers from Cobb County Police Precinct II responded to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. During the course of the investigation, three juvenile suspects were identified. Arrest warrants were obtained, and all three have since been taken into custody.

This incident appears to be an isolated event; however, the investigation remains active.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

About the Major Crimes Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.