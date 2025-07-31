Creative respite and book groups on August schedule for North Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson
North Cobb Regional Library (NCRL) has scheduled events for working adults and parents this August. They can take time (or make time) for themselves to enjoy the last month of the season—with kids returning to school on the fourth.
The Art Experience, a South Cobb Art Alliance program which rep Leslie Robb will lead, is a creative session in watercolor, acrylic, charcoal, and graphite. The session is billed as an ideal time for adults to experience the joy of creation, regardless of artistic ability. It is also an opportunity for art enthusiasts to escape and bond, by which they will improve their well-being, boost their creativity; and in starting or completing an art piece, gain a sense of personal accomplishment; all of which will mitigate the stress of daily routines.
The Art Experience is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12th and Wednesday, August 13th at 6:00 PM. Registration required here.
Another creative event offers opportunity for young adults (16+) and adults alike who might have been bitten by the summer love bug and, by chance, are crushing on a reader. The Monthly Makers offers a creative remedy. On Saturday, August 16th at 11:00 am, this summer crafting program will help one turn a book into a bouquet. Giving a floral arrangement is nice for any occasion, really; and even though materials are provided, perhaps a favorite book of a reader will make such an arrangement all the more special. (Just sayin’.)
As there is limited space for August’s Monthly Makers, registration is required here.
Speaking of books, here’s the rundown of titles to escape into and discuss with one of the North Cobb Regional Library book groups:
- Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, August 4th at 6:00 PM
(And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie)
- Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, August 5th at 6:00 PM
(Before I Let Goby Kennedy Ryan)
- Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion, Wednesday, August 20th at 1:00 PM
(The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley)
- Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, August 26th at 2:00 PM
(The Villaby Rachel Hawkins)
The North Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its August schedule.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
AUGUST 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 01, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
|Paws to Read (with Tucker)
|August 02, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Cross Stitch Meet Up
AUGUST 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 03, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|August 04, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:00 – 19:30
|Monday Night Murder Club (And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie)
|August 05, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:00 – 19:00
|Romance Book Discussion (Before I Let Goby Kennedy Ryan)
|August 06, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Library)
|August 07, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|August 08, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 16:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|August 09, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
AUGUST 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 10, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|August 11, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|August 12, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|August 13, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Library)
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|August 14, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|August 15, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
|Paws to Read (with Tucker)
|August 16, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Monthly Makers – Folded Book Page Bouquets
AUGUST 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 17, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|August 18, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|August 19, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|August 20, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Library)
|13:00 – 15:00
|Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (@ NCRL) (The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pieby Alan Bradley)
|August 21, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|August 22, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|12:00 – 12:45
|Lunch & Learn: The Great Pollinator Census
|August 23, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
AUGUST 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 24, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|August 25, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:30
|18:00 – 19:00
|August 26, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|14:00 – 15:30
|Cover To Cover Book Discussion (The Villaby Rachel Hawkins)
|August 27, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Library)
|18:00 – 19:00
|All Ages Bingo
|August 28, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|August 29, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:30
|August 30, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 15:00
|Author Visit: Kate Dramis
AUGUST 2025
WEEK 6
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 31, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
Be the first to comment on "Creative respite and book groups on August schedule for North Cobb Regional Library"