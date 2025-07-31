Creative respite and book groups on August schedule for North Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

North Cobb Regional Library (NCRL) has scheduled events for working adults and parents this August. They can take time (or make time) for themselves to enjoy the last month of the season—with kids returning to school on the fourth.

The Art Experience, a South Cobb Art Alliance program which rep Leslie Robb will lead, is a creative session in watercolor, acrylic, charcoal, and graphite. The session is billed as an ideal time for adults to experience the joy of creation, regardless of artistic ability. It is also an opportunity for art enthusiasts to escape and bond, by which they will improve their well-being, boost their creativity; and in starting or completing an art piece, gain a sense of personal accomplishment; all of which will mitigate the stress of daily routines.

The Art Experience is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12th and Wednesday, August 13th at 6:00 PM. Registration required here.

Another creative event offers opportunity for young adults (16+) and adults alike who might have been bitten by the summer love bug and, by chance, are crushing on a reader. The Monthly Makers offers a creative remedy. On Saturday, August 16th at 11:00 am, this summer crafting program will help one turn a book into a bouquet. Giving a floral arrangement is nice for any occasion, really; and even though materials are provided, perhaps a favorite book of a reader will make such an arrangement all the more special. (Just sayin’.)

As there is limited space for August’s Monthly Makers, registration is required here.

Speaking of books, here’s the rundown of titles to escape into and discuss with one of the North Cobb Regional Library book groups:

Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, August 4th at 6:00 PM

(And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie)

Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, August 5th at 6:00 PM

(Before I Let Goby Kennedy Ryan)

Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion, Wednesday, August 20th at 1:00 PM

(The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley)

Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, August 26th at 2:00 PM

(The Villaby Rachel Hawkins)

The North Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its August schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

16:00 – 17:00 Paws to Read (with Tucker)







18:00 – 19:30 The Art Experience







11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Library)



18:00 – 19:30 The Art Experience







11:00 – 12:00 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up







16:00 – 17:00 Paws to Read (with Tucker)







11:00 – 13:00 Monthly Makers – Folded Book Page Bouquets









11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Library)



13:00 – 15:00 Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (@ NCRL) (The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pieby Alan Bradley)







11:00 – 12:00 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up







12:00 – 12:45 Lunch & Learn: The Great Pollinator Census







10:00 – 12:30





18:00 – 19:00









14:00 – 15:30 Cover To Cover Book Discussion (The Villaby Rachel Hawkins)







11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Library)



18:00 – 19:00 All Ages Bingo







11:00 – 12:00 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up







13:00 – 15:00 Author Visit: Kate Dramis









