Gotta Dumpling Up to Catch’em all at West Cobb Regional Library

A bowl of Chinese dumplings

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 31, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

In addition to D&D, chess, and mahjong events, West Cobb Regional Library showcases cultural diversity on Saturday, August 2nd at 11:00, with a family-friendly cooking class led by Taiwanese national, Loyee Ling. The class will teach patrons How to Make Dumplings from scratch.

Though there are global variations of dumplings, the food is a staple of the Far East. I learned to make dumplings from my aunt, who is Korean; and I must say, homemade dumplings are scrumptious. The Asian delicacy had even inspired Dumplings, a Chinese psychological horror drama (if there’s an interest in a summer flick. Adults only).

Dumplings are small slips of dough, rounded and flat, balled and folded around a tablespoon of filling; and then steamed, boiled or fried. The folding, or closure, is a point of technique or artistry with some; and it is possible to distinguish handmade from mass-produced dumplings. Traditionally, the filling is savory and consists of pork, though other proteins may be used as a substitute. While dumplings could be sweet, I’ve learned that sweet fillings are usually reserved for the fluffier bun, which soft or cake-like texture enhances the fruits or bean pastes used as sweet fillings.

Buns are also robust and more versatile with holding savory or sweet fillings, regardless of the filling’s composition, texture, and consistency. Dumplings, on the other hand, almost always hold emulsified or ground fillings, since they are smaller. However, the advantage of dumplings is their quantity; a lot of them can be made, given time and attention.

As Loyee’s class is on Saturday, a weekend spent making dumplings ahead of the library’s first Pokémon Club meeting the following Monday, August 4th at 3:30 PM (after the first day of school), could provide young trainers with plenty to snack on.

Dumplings are also good for one of these short-listed events which may be of interest:

  • Dungeons & Dragons (Adults), Saturday, August 2nd at 2:30 PM
  • Tea and Talk, Thursday, August 21st at 12:20 PM

(God of the Woods by Liz Moore)

  • My First Book Group, Saturday, August 23rd at 2:30 PM
  • West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, August 25th at 6:30 PM

(The Last One at the Wedding by Jason Rekulak)

The West Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; views its August schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

AUGUST 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
August 01, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




August 02, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 12:00How to Make Dumplings


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons: Adults




AUGUST 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
August 03, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




August 04, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




August 05, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:30


10:30 – 11:00The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative


11:30 – 12:00The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative


18:30 – 20:00Storytellers Open Mic Night




August 06, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




August 07, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club




August 08, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




August 09, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:45Saturday Storycraft: Favorites Stories!




AUGUST 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
August 10, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




August 11, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




August 12, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative


11:30 – 12:00The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative




August 13, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




August 14, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club




August 15, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




August 16, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




AUGUST 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
August 17, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




August 18, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




August 19, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative


11:30 – 12:00The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative




August 20, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




August 21, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


12:20 – 15:00Tea and Talk (God of the Woods) by Liz Moore




August 22, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




August 23, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30 – 15:30My First Book Group


14:30 – 16:00Pony Bead Workshop

AUGUST 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
August 24, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




August 25, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club


18:30 – 19:30West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Last One at the Wedding) by Jason Rekulak




August 26, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00




August 27, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




August 28, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club




August 29, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




August 30, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




AUGUST 2025

WEEK 6

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
August 31, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

