Gotta Dumpling Up to Catch’em all at West Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

In addition to D&D, chess, and mahjong events, West Cobb Regional Library showcases cultural diversity on Saturday, August 2nd at 11:00, with a family-friendly cooking class led by Taiwanese national, Loyee Ling. The class will teach patrons How to Make Dumplings from scratch.

Though there are global variations of dumplings, the food is a staple of the Far East. I learned to make dumplings from my aunt, who is Korean; and I must say, homemade dumplings are scrumptious. The Asian delicacy had even inspired Dumplings, a Chinese psychological horror drama (if there’s an interest in a summer flick. Adults only).

Dumplings are small slips of dough, rounded and flat, balled and folded around a tablespoon of filling; and then steamed, boiled or fried. The folding, or closure, is a point of technique or artistry with some; and it is possible to distinguish handmade from mass-produced dumplings. Traditionally, the filling is savory and consists of pork, though other proteins may be used as a substitute. While dumplings could be sweet, I’ve learned that sweet fillings are usually reserved for the fluffier bun, which soft or cake-like texture enhances the fruits or bean pastes used as sweet fillings.

Buns are also robust and more versatile with holding savory or sweet fillings, regardless of the filling’s composition, texture, and consistency. Dumplings, on the other hand, almost always hold emulsified or ground fillings, since they are smaller. However, the advantage of dumplings is their quantity; a lot of them can be made, given time and attention.

As Loyee’s class is on Saturday, a weekend spent making dumplings ahead of the library’s first Pokémon Club meeting the following Monday, August 4th at 3:30 PM (after the first day of school), could provide young trainers with plenty to snack on.

Dumplings are also good for one of these short-listed events which may be of interest:

Dungeons & Dragons (Adults), Saturday, August 2nd at 2:30 PM

Tea and Talk, Thursday, August 21st at 12:20 PM

(God of the Woods by Liz Moore)

My First Book Group, Saturday, August 23rd at 2:30 PM

West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, August 25th at 6:30 PM

(The Last One at the Wedding by Jason Rekulak)

The West Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; views its August schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

AUGUST 2025

WEEK 1

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT August 01, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









August 02, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 – 12:00 How to Make Dumplings



14:30 – 16:30 Dungeons and Dragons: Adults









AUGUST 2025

WEEK 2

AUGUST 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT August 10, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









August 11, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club







August 12, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative



11:30 – 12:00 The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative







August 13, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





13:00 – 16:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







August 14, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club







August 15, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









August 16, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











AUGUST 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT August 17, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









August 18, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club







August 19, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative



11:30 – 12:00 The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative







August 20, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





13:00 – 16:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







August 21, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club



12:20 – 15:00 Tea and Talk (God of the Woods) by Liz Moore







August 22, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









August 23, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





14:30 – 15:30 My First Book Group



14:30 – 16:00 Pony Bead Workshop

AUGUST 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT August 24, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









August 25, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club



18:30 – 19:30 West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (The Last One at the Wedding) by Jason Rekulak







August 26, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00









August 27, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





13:00 – 16:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







August 28, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club







August 29, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









August 30, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











AUGUST 2025

WEEK 6

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT August 31, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









