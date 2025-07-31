Cobb Judges Support “Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive

According to a news release posted on the Cobb County website, five Cobb County judges joined Channel 2 Action News’ 22nd annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign this week, contributing to an effort aimed at providing backpacks and school supplies to children in need throughout metro Atlanta.

Judges Kellie S. Hill, Angela Z. Brown, Sonja N. Brown, Ashley Palmer, and Mellori Lumpkin-Dawson participated in the campaign, which is organized in partnership with the Children’s Restoration Network. The nonprofit supports children living in foster care, group homes, or experiencing homelessness.

Channel 2 received its first 1,000 backpacks at its Midtown Atlanta studio this week, donated by community partners including the Cobb judges, who represent multiple classes of courts and several of the nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations.

Their participation was described as a symbol of civic leadership and community service. In addition to their roles on the bench, the judges remain involved in local outreach programs, their churches, and sororities—organizations known for decades of public engagement.

“Stuff the Bus” organizers and volunteers often describe the supply drive as “Christmas in July,” noting the excitement of students as they receive new backpacks stocked with essential items like pens, pencils, and paper.

The Children’s Restoration Network, which serves homeless children and mothers across metro Atlanta, offers programming that focuses on education, enrichment, and empowerment. The annual school supply drive is one of its largest campaigns.

“Stuff the Bus” aims to ensure children who are facing housing instability begin the school year on equal footing with their peers. Judges and community volunteers say the event reflects a shared commitment to uplifting vulnerable youth across the region.