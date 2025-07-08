Pedestrian bridge over Cobb Parkway opens in time for All-Star festivities

By Mark Woolsey

Just in time for Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities, the pedestrian bridge linking the Cobb Galleria Centre and Cumberland Mall over Cobb Parkway is open again.

The bridge was shut down March 24 for painting, sandblasting, renovation and enhancement work. It reopened in the middle of this past week.

Cobb County Department of Transportation officials stated that elevator modernization work on the span was ongoing and expected to be completed by Friday of this week.

The $2.1 million project’s cost was shared equally by the county through SPLOST funding and by the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The Galleria will play host to the MLB Capital One All-Star Village July 12-15, described as an “ultimate fan experience.” The game itself is set for 8 p.m. July 15 at Truist Park.