Art in the Park-A Celebration of Creation

Some of y’all want to keep basking in the sweltering Georgia heat, on a sun-drenched patio, while sipping a margarita the size of a football helmet. But I will be over here ready for cooler temperatures, with open windows and fixing all the soup recipes while wearing my cozy, middle-aged appropriate cardigan sweater. Bring on the false Fall in hopes the actual one is around the corner.

Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial start to Autumn in the South, and we are fortunate to have a celebration of creativity that’s been around since I graduated high school, 39 years ago. Holy crap, that makes me feel old…

Art in the Park is an annual, three-day fine art festival held over Labor Day weekend in Glover Park, the lively heart of Marietta Square. Since its start in 1986, this event has grown into a marquee cultural highlight for the city and the region.

This festival is a juried exhibition—only artists whose original, handcrafted work is accepted through a blind judging process can participate. It features an Artist Market with more than 220 artists from across the U.S., offering a diverse range of artworks, including paintings, pottery, photography, jewelry, graphic arts, sculptures, woodworking, textiles, mixed media, glass, metal, and digital art.

Visitors don’t just view art, they connect with creators. Many artists offer live demonstrations, offering behind-the-scenes insight into their creative processes. For families, the festival is rich in hands-on fun. The Children’s Art Alley offers free “make-and-take” art stations, encouraging creativity for all ages. Alongside, Chalk Spot invites participants to create street chalk artworks in 3‑foot squares, with proceeds supporting the Marietta High School Visual Arts Club.

Adding to the charm are the whimsical Painted Pots—decorated portable restrooms that are a unique and playful highlight of the festival. If you have to use a porta-potty, this will enhance the experience, maybe. An alternative is to mosey over and use the indoor plumbing facilities at the Marietta Welcome Center in Atherton Park (next to Cool Beans Coffee Shop).

Ambient live music at the park’s gazebo creates a relaxing backdrop. Meanwhile, local restaurants, galleries, boutiques, and museums—including the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art and the Marietta Museum of History stay open longer to welcome festival-goers.

Guests can enjoy refreshments ranging from soft drinks to beer and wine, adding a festive, social flair to the experience. All you pumpkin spice latte people can indulge to your hearts content. Admission to Art in the Park is completely free, with plenty of convenient parking available at city and county decks (some with nominal daily fees).

I always suggest parking at Lewis Park, taking a leisurely stroll past beautiful turn-of-the-century homes, and getting to the Square in just 10-15 minutes. Streets around the square close during the event, transforming the area into a pedestrian-friendly arts haven.

The festival has earned national acclaim: ranked among the Sunshine Artist Magazine’s Top 100 Fine Art & Design Shows (#11 in the nation) and consistently listed as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society. As the sole fine art festival in Cobb County, it plays a vital role in supporting the local arts economy and community.

Moreover, the festival contributes to educational efforts through fundraising for Marietta City Schools and Cobb County Schools. Art in the Park is more than an arts festival—it’s a dynamic, community-centered celebration of creativity, heritage, and connection. With its vibrant displays, interactive experiences for youth, engaging atmosphere, and strong local roots, it offers a warm and inspiring Labor Day tradition that draws tens of thousands of visitors to the heart of Marietta each year.