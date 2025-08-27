Mableton to Host a Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Plan Small Area 1 and 2 Focus Group Meeting

The City of Mableton distributed the following public information release:

The City of Mableton invites all residents, businesses, and stakeholders to attend the City’s Mableton 2045 Small Areas 1 and 2 Planning Charette, a transformative roadmap that will guide our community’s growth, development, and sustainability over the coming decades. The event will be held on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at the Mablehouse – Conference Room, 5239 Floyd Road, SW, Mableton, Georgia 30168.

This focus group is an essential opportunity for stakeholders to provide input and insights that will help shape the future of Mableton. Your perspective is vital as we discuss priorities, opportunities, and strategies for sustainable growth and community development in Small Area 1 – Six Flags Entertainment District and Small Area 2 – Riverline District.

Event Details:

– Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

– Time: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

– Location: 5239 Floyd Road, SW, Mableton, Georgia 30168

– Cost: Free and open to the public

– Refreshments will be served – Please RSVP by Tuesday, September 5 at Please RSVP at this Link

“The Mableton 2045 Small Area Planning Meeting is a vital opportunity for our community to shape the future we want to see, said Michael Owens, Mayor. I encourage every resident, business owner, and stakeholder to join us and share their voice as we plan for a stronger, more connected Mableton — one that reflects our shared values, vision, and potential.”

The meeting will include a tour of the areas, an assessment of the existing conditions, a review of the economic and marketing studies’ findings, and a discussion of draft visions and goals specific to Small Areas 1 and 2. Your feedback will be invaluable in guiding policy decisions and setting priorities that reflect the community’s values and aspirations.

Together, we can make Mableton a place where people want to live, work, and thrive for years to come. Visit www.mableton2045.org

For More Information:

Please contact Michael H. S. Hughes, AICP, Community Development Director, at comdev@mableton.gov or visit https://mableton2045.org.