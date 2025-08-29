Atlanta Veterans Village opens in Mableton

Photo from the Cobb County website

Cobb County announced on its website that the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, through its Homeless Veteran Program, opened the Atlanta Veterans Village in Mableton, near Six Flags Over Georgia.

The county states that the facility will house “nearly 90 formerly homeless veterans.”

The project is expected to provide wraparound services that help meet the emotional and financial needs of the veterans, in addition to housing.

According to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation website:

Through our Veterans Villages and our National Case Management Network, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is responsible for providing housing assistance and access to supportive services to over 10,000 veterans and their families. This exceptional accomplishment stands as a testament to Tunnel to Towers’ unwavering commitment to our nation’s heroes. The Foundation’s model of pairing high-quality affordable housing with comprehensive supportive services ensures our veterans have a place to live with comfort, dignity, and hope as they work towards financial stability and independence.

District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield, whose district the facility is located in, Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, and District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the village.



“This moment is especially meaningful to me, not only as a county commissioner but also as someone who holds a deep and personal connection to this organization’s mission,” Sheffield said. “This mission is about saying to our veterans that you are not forgotten, you are not alone, and this community is here for you.”

The Atlanta Veterans Village was supported by a $500,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation. The foundation also provided over 100 volunteers to help beautify the space, and The Home Depot “donated essential home items—furnishing each of the 88 units with sheets, quilts, pillows, shower curtains, and bathmats.”

The county’s public information release provided the following descriptions of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and The Home Depot Foundation: