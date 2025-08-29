Georgia (and a musical) are on the mind of Mountain View Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson
As the green of the Georgia landscape begins to fall in color, so too is Mountain View Regional Library, with a change in one of its scheduled events for the month of September. The Page Turners Book Club is casting off discussion of a selected title—just for the month—in favor of a themed discussion. This will allow participants to choose and share any book related to the selected theme, “Georgia on my mind”.
There are a lot of books about Georgia, or by Georgian authors—to which either is acceptable for the theme—but if one is unsure about which to choose and share with the Page Turners Book Club, here are five twenty-first century novels from a longer list of online-recommendations:
2016 The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
2018 An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
2021 The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
2017 American War by Omar El Akkad
2011 The Walking Dead: Rise of the Governor by Robert Kirkman
(Search “recommended novels about Georgia or by Georgia authors” to review a more comprehensive list.)
In recognition of a Georgian author, the Discovery Stage Company will present a pilot performance of The Ugly Butterfly. This musical is based on local author Jessica Rosa Espinoza’s story, which will take its audience on a journey of self-discovery. Featuring a score by Katie Berger Wood, a local composer based in the Atlanta area, the musical promises to transcend the teaching of the butterfly life cycle and enlighten children to celebrate differences in friendships. Mountain View Regional Library will host the musical on Tuesday, September 23rd at 2 PM.
September promises to be a quaint transitional month for the library with its event offerings; here are few other events the library will host:
- Dungeons and Dragons and Beyond, Tuesday, September 2nd at 10:30 AM
- Preschool Dance (with Rhythm Dance Center), Thursday, September 18th at 10:30 AM
- Storytime with Mermaid Meredith, Monday, September 22nd at 2:00 PM
- Mythology Bingo, Saturday, September 27th at 11:00 AM
The Mountain View Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its September schedule.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 01, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|September 02, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons and Dragons and Beyond
|September 03, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|10:30 – 12:00
|Page Turners Book Club Theme: “Georgia on my mind”
|September 04, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|September 05, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Mountain View Play and Craft
|September 06, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 07, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 08, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|18:30 – 19:30
|Bollywood Dance Dil Se
|September 09, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|September 10, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:00
|Yoga with PeakZen
|September 11, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|September 12, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|September 13, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 14, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 15, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|September 16, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons and Dragons and Beyond
|September 17, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|16:00 – 17:00
|STEAMed
|September 18, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Preschool Dance with Rhythm Dance Center
|September 19, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|September 20, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 21, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 22, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Storytime with Mermaid Meredith
|18:30 – 19:30
|Bollywood Dance Dil Se
|September 23, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|The Ugly Butterfly A musical production by Discovery Stage Company
|September 24, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|15:30 – 14:30
|Bad Guys Day
|September 25, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|14:00 – 15:00
|Brick Builders STEM
|September 26, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|September 27, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30 – 16:00
|Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers
|11:00 – 12:00
|Mythology Bingo
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 28, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 29, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|10:30 – 11:00
|Bilingual Spanish\English Baby Storytime
|September 30, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
