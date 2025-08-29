Georgia (and a musical) are on the mind of Mountain View Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

As the green of the Georgia landscape begins to fall in color, so too is Mountain View Regional Library, with a change in one of its scheduled events for the month of September. The Page Turners Book Club is casting off discussion of a selected title—just for the month—in favor of a themed discussion. This will allow participants to choose and share any book related to the selected theme, “Georgia on my mind”.

There are a lot of books about Georgia, or by Georgian authors—to which either is acceptable for the theme—but if one is unsure about which to choose and share with the Page Turners Book Club, here are five twenty-first century novels from a longer list of online-recommendations:

2016 The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

2018 An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

2021 The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

2017 American War by Omar El Akkad

2011 The Walking Dead: Rise of the Governor by Robert Kirkman

(Search “recommended novels about Georgia or by Georgia authors” to review a more comprehensive list.)

In recognition of a Georgian author, the Discovery Stage Company will present a pilot performance of The Ugly Butterfly. This musical is based on local author Jessica Rosa Espinoza’s story, which will take its audience on a journey of self-discovery. Featuring a score by Katie Berger Wood, a local composer based in the Atlanta area, the musical promises to transcend the teaching of the butterfly life cycle and enlighten children to celebrate differences in friendships. Mountain View Regional Library will host the musical on Tuesday, September 23rd at 2 PM.

September promises to be a quaint transitional month for the library with its event offerings; here are few other events the library will host:

Dungeons and Dragons and Beyond, Tuesday, September 2nd at 10:30 AM

Preschool Dance (with Rhythm Dance Center), Thursday, September 18th at 10:30 AM

Storytime with Mermaid Meredith, Monday, September 22nd at 2:00 PM

Mythology Bingo, Saturday, September 27th at 11:00 AM

The Mountain View Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its September schedule.

Baby Storytime







Toddler Storytime



Dungeons and Dragons and Beyond







Preschool Storytime



STEAMed







Preschool Dance with Rhythm Dance Center







Baby Storytime



Bilingual Spanish\English Baby Storytime







