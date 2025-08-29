North Cobb Regional Library helps community with economic preparedness workshops

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 29, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

With September’s fall equinox traditionally marking the Celtic harvest season of Samhain (pronounced SOW-in)—which has a huge influence on Halloween in America—North Cobb Regional Library has scheduled a couple of events to help communities maximize dollars for the harvest (at least at the grocery stores or farmers’ markets) and prepare for the long winter months ahead.

On Thursday, September 4th at 1 PM, Zoe Soltanmammedova from the Cobb County University of Georgia Extension office will present Shopping for Food on a Budget. While one’s budget is typically a juggle of preference, means, opportunity, and motivation (or discipline), this presentation will teach people how to make the most of both their budget and food shopping experience(s).

Following this is Afternoon Adventures: Thinking Money, Making Moo-lah, also on Thursday, September 4th at 4 PM. Designed for elementary children (5-10 years of age), Thinking Money is a game in which they will move around a giant gameboard which teaches them how to budget, as farmers trying to make a profit.

Of course, if books are one’s pleasure, then one way to stretch one’s budget is to check out the offerings with the book clubs at North Cobb Regional Library. Doing so provides the opportunity to read before buying, or perhaps splurging since one may develop or have a discretionary budget from learning to stretching their means. Here’s the library’s book club schedule and a storytime event for September:

  • Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, September 2nd at 6:00 PM

(Next of Kin by Hannah Bonam-Young)

  • Blue Jay Storytime with Lynn Street, Thursday, September 11th at 4:00 PM
  • Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion, Wednesday, September 17th at 1 PM

(The Measure by Nikki Erlick)

  • Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, September 23rd at 2:00 PM

(The Villa by Rachel Hawkins)

The North Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its September schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

SEPTEMBER 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
September 01, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00








September 02, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


18:00 – 19:00Romance Book Discussion Next of Kin by Hannah Bonam-Young




September 03, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat @ North Cobb Library (NCL)


17:00 – 19:00Family Game Night!




September 04, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


13:00 – 14:00Shopping for Food on a Budget


16:00 – 17:00Afternoon Adventures: Thinking Money Making Moolah




September 05, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


16:00 -17:00Paws to Read




September 06, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 14:00Cross Stitch Meet Up




SEPTEMBER 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
September 07, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








September 08, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


16:00 – 18:00Dungeons & Dragons for Kids




September 09, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Middle Makers




September 10, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat


17:00 – 19:00Family Game Night!




September 11, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:00 – 17:00Blue Jay Storytime & Author Visit (Lynn Street)




September 12, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00








September 13, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00








SEPTEMBER 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
September 14, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








September 15, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00








September 16, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime




September 17, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat


13:00 – 15:00Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (@ NCRL) (The Measure by Nikki Erlick)


17:00 – 19:00Family Game Night!




September 18, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:15Sensory-Friendly Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:00 – 17:00Afternoon Adventures




September 19, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


16:00 -17:00Paws to Read




September 20, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:00 – 15:30Embroidery Basics




SEPTEMBER 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
September 21, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








September 22, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00








September 23, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


14:00 – 15:30Cover To Cover Book Discussion (The Villa by Rachel Hawkins)


17:00 – 18:00Middle Makers




September 24, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat


17:00 – 19:00Family Game Night!


18:00 – 19:00All Ages Bingo




September 25, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


11:30 – 12:00Bilingual Storytime


16:00 – 17:00Afternoon Adventures




September 26, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00








September 27, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00








SEPTEMBER 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
September 28, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








September 29, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:30KSU Children & Family Programs




September 30, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00








Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

