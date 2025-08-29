North Cobb Regional Library helps community with economic preparedness workshops

By Kelly Johnson

With September’s fall equinox traditionally marking the Celtic harvest season of Samhain (pronounced SOW-in)—which has a huge influence on Halloween in America—North Cobb Regional Library has scheduled a couple of events to help communities maximize dollars for the harvest (at least at the grocery stores or farmers’ markets) and prepare for the long winter months ahead.

On Thursday, September 4th at 1 PM, Zoe Soltanmammedova from the Cobb County University of Georgia Extension office will present Shopping for Food on a Budget. While one’s budget is typically a juggle of preference, means, opportunity, and motivation (or discipline), this presentation will teach people how to make the most of both their budget and food shopping experience(s).

Following this is Afternoon Adventures: Thinking Money, Making Moo-lah, also on Thursday, September 4th at 4 PM. Designed for elementary children (5-10 years of age), Thinking Money is a game in which they will move around a giant gameboard which teaches them how to budget, as farmers trying to make a profit.

Of course, if books are one’s pleasure, then one way to stretch one’s budget is to check out the offerings with the book clubs at North Cobb Regional Library. Doing so provides the opportunity to read before buying, or perhaps splurging since one may develop or have a discretionary budget from learning to stretching their means. Here’s the library’s book club schedule and a storytime event for September:

Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, September 2nd at 6:00 PM

(Next of Kin by Hannah Bonam-Young)

Blue Jay Storytime with Lynn Street, Thursday, September 11th at 4:00 PM

Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion, Wednesday, September 17th at 1 PM

(The Measure by Nikki Erlick)

Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, September 23rd at 2:00 PM

(The Villa by Rachel Hawkins)

The North Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its September schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

SEPTEMBER 2025

16:00 – 18:00 Dungeons & Dragons for Kids







10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Family Storytime



17:00 – 18:00 Middle Makers







10:00 – 12:00 Play Café



11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat



17:00 – 19:00 Family Game Night!







11:00 – 12:00 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up



16:00 – 17:00 Blue Jay Storytime & Author Visit (Lynn Street)







SEPTEMBER 2025

10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Family Storytime







10:00 – 12:00 Play Café



11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat



13:00 – 15:00 Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (@ NCRL) (The Measure by Nikki Erlick)



17:00 – 19:00 Family Game Night!







10:30 – 11:15 Sensory-Friendly Storytime



11:00 – 12:00 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up



16:00 – 17:00 Afternoon Adventures







16:00 -17:00 Paws to Read







14:00 – 15:30 Embroidery Basics









SEPTEMBER 2025

10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Family Storytime



14:00 – 15:30 Cover To Cover Book Discussion (The Villa by Rachel Hawkins)



17:00 – 18:00 Middle Makers







10:00 – 12:00 Play Café



11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat



17:00 – 19:00 Family Game Night!



18:00 – 19:00 All Ages Bingo







11:00 – 12:00 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up



11:30 – 12:00 Bilingual Storytime



16:00 – 17:00 Afternoon Adventures







SEPTEMBER 2025

10:30 – 11:30 KSU Children & Family Programs







