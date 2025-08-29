North Cobb Regional Library helps community with economic preparedness workshops

By Kelly Johnson
With September’s fall equinox traditionally marking the Celtic harvest season of Samhain (pronounced SOW-in)—which has a huge influence on Halloween in America—North Cobb Regional Library has scheduled a couple of events to help communities maximize dollars for the harvest (at least at the grocery stores or farmers’ markets) and prepare for the long winter months ahead.
On Thursday, September 4th at 1 PM, Zoe Soltanmammedova from the Cobb County University of Georgia Extension office will present Shopping for Food on a Budget. While one’s budget is typically a juggle of preference, means, opportunity, and motivation (or discipline), this presentation will teach people how to make the most of both their budget and food shopping experience(s).
Following this is Afternoon Adventures: Thinking Money, Making Moo-lah, also on Thursday, September 4th at 4 PM. Designed for elementary children (5-10 years of age), Thinking Money is a game in which they will move around a giant gameboard which teaches them how to budget, as farmers trying to make a profit.
Of course, if books are one’s pleasure, then one way to stretch one’s budget is to check out the offerings with the book clubs at North Cobb Regional Library. Doing so provides the opportunity to read before buying, or perhaps splurging since one may develop or have a discretionary budget from learning to stretching their means. Here’s the library’s book club schedule and a storytime event for September:
- Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, September 2nd at 6:00 PM
(Next of Kin by Hannah Bonam-Young)
- Blue Jay Storytime with Lynn Street, Thursday, September 11th at 4:00 PM
- Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion, Wednesday, September 17th at 1 PM
(The Measure by Nikki Erlick)
- Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, September 23rd at 2:00 PM
(The Villa by Rachel Hawkins)
The North Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its September schedule.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 01, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|September 02, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|18:00 – 19:00
|Romance Book Discussion Next of Kin by Hannah Bonam-Young
|September 03, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat @ North Cobb Library (NCL)
|17:00 – 19:00
|Family Game Night!
|September 04, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|13:00 – 14:00
|Shopping for Food on a Budget
|16:00 – 17:00
|Afternoon Adventures: Thinking Money Making Moolah
|September 05, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 -17:00
|Paws to Read
|September 06, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Cross Stitch Meet Up
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 07, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 08, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|16:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons for Kids
|September 09, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Middle Makers
|September 10, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat
|17:00 – 19:00
|Family Game Night!
|September 11, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:00 – 17:00
|Blue Jay Storytime & Author Visit (Lynn Street)
|September 12, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|September 13, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 14, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 15, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|September 16, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|September 17, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat
|13:00 – 15:00
|Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (@ NCRL) (The Measure by Nikki Erlick)
|17:00 – 19:00
|Family Game Night!
|September 18, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Sensory-Friendly Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:00 – 17:00
|Afternoon Adventures
|September 19, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 -17:00
|Paws to Read
|September 20, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:00 – 15:30
|Embroidery Basics
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 21, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 22, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|September 23, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|14:00 – 15:30
|Cover To Cover Book Discussion (The Villa by Rachel Hawkins)
|17:00 – 18:00
|Middle Makers
|September 24, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat
|17:00 – 19:00
|Family Game Night!
|18:00 – 19:00
|All Ages Bingo
|September 25, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|11:30 – 12:00
|Bilingual Storytime
|16:00 – 17:00
|Afternoon Adventures
|September 26, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|September 27, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 28, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 29, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|KSU Children & Family Programs
|September 30, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
