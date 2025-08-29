Mableton Mayor Michael Owens receives Civic Excellence Award

The City of Mableton distributed the following public information release:

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens will be a recipient of the 2025 Georgia Civic Excellence Award. The honor from the Georgia Democracy Resilience Network (GDRN) recognizes outstanding civic leadership across the state of Georgia.

“I am honored to be selected to receive a Georgia Civic Excellence Award,” said Mableton Mayor Michael Owens. “In just a few short years, the GDRN has established itself as a top-level organization dedicated to cross-partisan cooperation. This recognition affirms Mableton’s commitment to fostering an engaged and resilient community.”



The Georgia Civic Excellence Award is presented annually by GDRN to leaders who exemplify the organization’s mission: strengthening democratic culture at the local level by encouraging civic cooperation, mutual respect, and practical problem-solving. Initiated by the Carter Center in 2022, GDRN brings together Georgians to support community leaders who are working to protect and strengthen democratic values.



Mayor Owens will be formally honored at the Georgia Civic Excellence Awards Ceremony, to be held at The Carter Center in Atlanta on Thursday, August 28, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The event will gather civic leaders, public officials, and community members from across Georgia to celebrate this year’s honorees.

For more information about the Georgia Democracy Resilience Network and the Georgia Civic Excellence Awards, please visit www.georgiadrn.org.

