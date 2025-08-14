Austell Community Taskforce Back to School Jam

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Austell Community Taskforce annual Back To
School Jam:
The Austell Community Taskforce successfully hosted their annual Back To School Jam, meeting students’ school supply requirements. Multiple civic
organizations attended, offering health screenings and educational resources
to promote students’ academic growth. The event was both enjoyable and
productive, preparing students to thrive academically.
