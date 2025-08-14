Maximum Impact Love held its annual Book Bag Giveaway

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Maximum Impact Love Book Bag Giveaway:
Maximum Impact Love (MIL) is an association of churches across Metro
Atlanta, focused on spreading faith and providing assistance in specific
communities. On Saturday, MIL held its annual Book Bag Giveaway,
distributing over 1000 book bags stocked with school supplies to local
students. The event included areas for health, prayer, arts and crafts,
horseback riding, free food and drinks, complimentary haircuts, and
wonderful music, inspiring everyone in attendance to have a great time.
