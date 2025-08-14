Maximum Impact Love held its annual Book Bag Giveaway

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Maximum Impact Love Book Bag Giveaway:

Maximum Impact Love (MIL) is an association of churches across Metro

Atlanta, focused on spreading faith and providing assistance in specific

communities. On Saturday, MIL held its annual Book Bag Giveaway,

distributing over 1000 book bags stocked with school supplies to local

students. The event included areas for health, prayer, arts and crafts,

horseback riding, free food and drinks, complimentary haircuts, and

wonderful music, inspiring everyone in attendance to have a great time.