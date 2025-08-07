Charges dropped against Mahendra Patel

Today, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office moved to dismiss the charges against Mahendra Patel. This decision follows a productive meeting between the involved parties, during which they were able to discuss the circumstances and impact of the case.

Both Mr. Patel and Ms. Miller expressed a shared desire to move forward and put the incident behind them. The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office is pleased to have facilitated a resolution and is encouraged by the willingness of both parties to engage in a constructive dialogue.

We remain committed to pursuing justice in a manner that promotes accountability, restoration, and community healing whenever possible.