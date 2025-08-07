Three-vehicle collision on Paces Ferry results in serious injuries

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Special Operations STEP Unit is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday afternoon on Paces Ferry Road at the I-285 northbound exit ramp.

[The Courier withholds the names of people in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

Investigators report that a gray 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by a 41-year-old Marietta man with a 46-year-old Marietta man as a passenger, was headed west on Paces Ferry Road when it began a left turn at the I-285 northbound ramps. The Trailblazer entered the path of an eastbound black Ram 3500, driven by a 46-year-old Smyrna man. The Ram struck the right side of the Chevrolet, redirecting it into a stopped white 2016 Acura RDX on the I-285 off-ramp, occupied by a 43-year-old Atlanta woman.

The passenger in the Trailblazer was taken to WellStar Cobb Hospital with serious injuries. The Trailblazer’s driver and the Atlanta woman from the stopped Acura were transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ram was not injured.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.