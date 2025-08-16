Charges filed in I-75 hit-and-run fatality

Authorities have filed charges in the case of a Tennessee truck driver who was struck and killed on I-75 this week.

Marietta Police say a warrant has been secured charging a 48-year-old Canton man with homicide by vehicle and felony hit and run.

Police say the suspect’s identity was confirmed through eyewitness and witness statements.

Earlier, authorities located and impounded the 2020 Chevy Silverado that the suspect was believed to have been driving.

Marietta Police say Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run occurred after Terrell Lowdemilk, 36, of Chattanooga, collided with another tractor-trailer heading northbound on I-75.

Both drivers pulled over after the accident at South Marietta Parkway and got out of their trucks. Police say Lowdermilk was struck while standing on the South Marietta Parkway entrance ramp to the northbound side of the interstate, and was dead at the scene. The driver didn’t stop, touching off a search for both driver and vehicle.

The accident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.