Conversation with romantasy author Kate Dramis at North Cobb Regional Library

Cobb County Public Library distributed the following announcement about an August 30 book-signing at the North Cobb Regional Library:

Save the date for a special conversation and book signing with bestselling romantasy author Kate Dramis as she celebrates the release of her final book, The Curse of Gods! Join us on Friday, August 30, at 1 PM at the North Cobb Regional Library. Books will be available for purchase on-site from The Book Worm Bookstore. Registration is requested to reserve your spot (follow this link to register).

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. Clarke, whose family was from Massachusetts, was an advocate for free lending libraries and began lending books from her own collection informally from her house before it became obvious there needed to be a better-organized library system.

According to The First Hundred Years, A Short History of Cobb County in Georgia, by Sarah Blackwell Gober Temple, the library, which opened in 1882, was at Clarke’s residence on Whitlock Avenue and was named the Franklin Library.

The first standalone library building opened on Church Street near the home of William Root in October 1893 and was named the Sarah Freeman Clarke Library.

Subsequently, libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell. In 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.