Gas prices and EV charging rates in Georgia remain stable

For the past few weeks, gasoline prices and EV charging rates in Georgia haven’t budged.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia remained stable at an average cost of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded. EV charging rates nationally remained stable at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour, while the average rate in Georgia is 38 cents.

“While pump prices are trending higher in many parts of the country, as summer travel winds down, Georgia gas prices remain steady,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Crude oil and fuel demand have both ticked upward, but these changes haven’t yet pushed prices higher for drivers in Georgia, offering a bit of relief for drivers wrapping up their seasonal road trips.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.939, about three cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Fuel Prices Chill While Demand Sizzles Since last Monday, the national average gas price has increased by just one cent this week, reaching $3.15, and may fluctuate overnight. With roughly a month left in the summer driving season across several U.S. states, drivers are still enjoying smooth conditions at the pump. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand rose from 8.96 to 9.15 million barrels per day, while total domestic supply declined from 231.1 million barrels to 228.4 million. Production also ticked up last week, averaging 10 million barrels daily. Oil Market Dynamics At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 79 cents to settle at $70 a barrel. According to the EIA, U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 7.7 million barrels from the prior week, bringing the total to 426.7 million barrels. Despite the increase, current levels remain approximately 6% below the five-year seasonal average. Electric: Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”