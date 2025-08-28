More information released about Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Marietta

By Mark Woolsey

Marietta police are releasing more information about Tuesday afternoon’s fatal shooting at a Chevron Gas station.

Police say the suspect in the case, a 24-year-old Savannah man, had argued earlier in the day with shooting victim 34-year-old Joshua Walker of Dacula, Georgia. Police say both went to the gas station at 1200 Franklin Gateway Blvd SE where they began to argue again and shots were fired.

Walker was rushed to a hospital and later died.

The 24-year-old suspected shooter was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and was booked on a felony murder charge.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]