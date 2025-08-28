Taste of Smyrna coming Saturday, September 6

Taste of Smyrna distributed the following details about the upcoming festival in downtown Smyrna:

WHAT: The annual Taste of Smyrna featuring food from more than 30 restaurants, music, a Kid Zone and fun for all.

WHEN: Saturday, September 6, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Downtown Smyrna, 1265 W Spring St, Smyrna, GA 30080.

About the Taste of Smyrna: The Taste of Smyrna is an annual food festival showcasing the best of Smyrna’s vibrant dining scene. Held on the Village Green in the heart of downtown, the event features signature dishes and bite-sized samples from more than 30 local restaurants, along with live music, a family-friendly Kids Zone, and a lively beer and wine garden.

Cost: Admission is free. Tastes range from $1 to $10.