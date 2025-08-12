“My name is Lucky. Are you here to adopt me?”

The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Services Shelter website, is a male tan/white hound.

The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.

Remember, in adopting a pet you are bringing a new family member into your household, so only do it if you are looking for a forever canine partner.

Name: LUCKY (856)

Animal ID: 6573

Cage #: 856

Species: DOG

Gender: NEUTERED MALE

Breed: HOUND

Color: TAN/WHITE

Coat: SHORT HAIR

Age: 2 YEARS

Weight: 64 lbs.

Status: IN SHELTER

Intake Information

Kennel #: COBB COUNTY ANIMAL

Cage #: 856

City: MARIETTA

Shelter Status: ACTIVE

Adoption procedures

Cobb County Animal Services has made changes to its appointment policy, and provided the Courier with the following information:

“Pet visits made easy: Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome

“To balance the needs of current and future pet parents, we prefer that you schedule an appointment to visit us though it’s not mandatory. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers, ensuring a smoother experience for everyone involved. If you arrive at the same time as another person’s appointment, we kindly ask for your understanding that we will prioritize seeing the person with the appointment first.

“For owner surrenders, appointments are still required.

“Our online booking service is available 24/7 for your convenience.

“However, no appointment is required for strays found by citizens, citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. We encourage those in these situations to visit us directly, and our shelter staff will be available to assist you. Should you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us by calling (770) 499-4136

“View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.”