Scattered thunderstorms and high heat index values forecast for north and central Georgia Saturday, Aug 16

Scattered thunderstorms and dangerous heat index values are forecast for north and central Georgia today, with the National Weather Service warning of possible gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning into the evening.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region in effect on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Scattered thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia this afternoon and early evening. A few storms may become strong, capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Heat index values between 97 and 103 degrees are expected this afternoon through 7 PM. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday… Isolated thunderstorms will remain a daily occurrence through next Friday. The potential for severe weather or flooding on any given day is low.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

Isolated: A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with “few.”

Scattered: When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone(s).

Isolated thunderstorms are relatively rare occurrences that happen sporadically and are generally confined to a limited area. These thunderstorms are often characterized by being few and far between, with significant gaps between individual storm cells. Typically, isolated thunderstorms cover less than 20% of the forecast area. Despite their isolated nature, these storms can still be intense and may produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly hail.

Scattered thunderstorms are more widespread than isolated thunderstorms and cover a larger portion of the forecast area. In a scattered thunderstorm scenario, numerous individual thunderstorms develop, but they are not continuous or widespread enough to be classified as a “line” or “cluster” of storms. Scattered thunderstorms generally cover between 30% to 50% of the forecast area. Although scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, they still leave considerable gaps between storm cells, and not everyone within the forecast area will necessarily experience a thunderstorm.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The NWS provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include forecasts and observations, warnings, impact-based decision support services, and education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water, and climate events.

